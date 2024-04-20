Highlights Nate Diaz walked out of the final leg of the press tour for his fight with Masvidal in record time.

The pair met inside the UFC Octagon in 2019 and are now set to rematch in the boxing ring.

Masvidal wasn't concerned by his opponent's exit - and just wants him to turn up on fight night.

Nate Diaz appears to have grown tired of the recent press tour for his upcoming fight against Jorge Masvidal and, in typical Diaz fashion, left the stage after just one question. The duo have spent the last week on a promotional tour around the United States to hype up their boxing match on the 1st of June.

The two former UFC fighters have history together having competed against each other at UFC 244 back in November 2019. With both fighters having forged a fearsome reputation as two of the most hard-nosed, aggressive competitors in the company, it was decided that their fight would crown the first ‘BMF’ champion in the company.

Diaz and Masvidal Went to War Over BMF Title

'Gamebred' took the gold at Madison Square Garden

After a doctor’s stoppage at the end of the third round, Masvidal was crowned the inaugural ‘BMF’ champion and was awarded the belt by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. While the ‘BMF’ belt is still active in the UFC, currently held by Max Holloway after he captured the title from Justin Gaethje at last week’s UFC 300 event, both Masvidal and Diaz have since left the UFC and decided to take their rivalry from the Octagon to the ring after agreeing to fight in a professional boxing match.

Neither man is particularly experienced in the sport of boxing. In fact, both men only have one previous professional boxing match to their names. Masvidal’s solitary boxing bout came way back in 2005 in a winning effort against Joseph Benjamin, whereas Nate Diaz’s only prior boxing bout came in his defeat to YouTuber Jake Paul in August of last year.

However, it was announced in March that Masvidal and Diaz had signed on for a ten-round light-heavyweight bout that will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday the 1st of June. They have spent the last week traveling to Las Vegas, New York and Miami for a series of press conferences to promote the fight.

It was during the last leg of the tour in Los Angeles, where the promotional work seems to have finally gotten the best of the notoriously short-tempered Diaz. The Stockton-native stormed out of the event without even answering a single question.

Nate Diaz Storms Out of Press Conference for Latest Boxing Match

Masvidal was left to face the media alone

With Diaz apparently tired of facing the same questions over and over again during the last week, the 39-year-old grabbed the microphone and went on a typically explicit rant before leaving the stage. He told the assembled media:

"It was a fun tour going out here and all this s*** all over f****** USA. I’m done with all this s***. I’m done with all this f****** talking s***. I got a whole team to represent. I don’t want to do none of this. I never did want to do any of it. F*** this and f*** his team, bro. I’m out. I gotta go."

Diaz didn’t even stay for the traditional face-off, telling his opponent to "Square off with yourself motherf*****". Masvidal responded to Diaz’s antics by simply asking him to show up to the fight at the Kia Forum in California on the 1st of June, saying: "Just show up to the fight. That’s it. Just show up to the fight, man."