Highlights Nate Diaz wants a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

Diaz will focus on his rematch with Jorge Masvidal before considering future fights.

But the cult figure sees the McGregor fight as necessary, and could happen at UFC 306 or later.

Nate Diaz told GIVEMESPORT this week he'd welcome a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor, either to headline the UFC 306 show at the $2.3 billion venue The Sphere, or further along in the UFC calendar.

The MMA fighter, a cult hero and icon in his sport, takes on his old rival Jorge Masvidal in a rematch July 6 on Fanmio PPV, albeit using boxing rules. But once that contest is out of the way, he told us he'll be thinking about his future, and who and when he could fight — either inside, or outside the UFC.

But one name keeps standing out — the former two-weight UFC champ McGregor, whom Diaz has a 1-1 rivalry with from their days in the UFC, needing a rubber match to settle the score.

Nate Diaz Wants a Third Conor McGregor Fight

'I see it as a fight that needs to happen,' Diaz said

Diaz submitted McGregor with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their first fight in March 2016, but lost a majority decision just months later in August. Both fights earned Fight of the Night honors from UFC boss Dana White.

"I want to get this [Masvidal] fight out the way before I start thinking about the future," Diaz told GIVEMESPORT, "but I would like to fight him and I would like to fight him in a rematch in MMA."

"At UFC 306 it would be great, if that were an option, but if not, then in the future, in the UFC, at some point."

Though Diaz stressed there was "no word" from anyone official about a McGregor trilogy, it is something he'd love to see come to fruition.

"I see it as a fight that needs to happen. We got the second out the way, and the third should have happened straight away also. And at some point it's going to happen."

Since Diaz opted not to re-sign with the UFC in 2022, he has competed in one boxing fight already — a unanimous decision loss to internet sensation Jake Paul. He returns to the ring for another boxing fight on July 6 against his nemesis Masvidal at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

It is an option that is always there, he said, regardless of whether he returns to the UFC, or fights McGregor for a third time. "The boxing thing is always there, too. For whoever wants to fight. I want to do big fights and fight the best opponents I can for the rest of my career," he said.

Diaz Listed a Reason Why The Masvidal Rematch is Happening in Boxing

It may all come down to money

Before Diaz can entertain a UFC return, or a McGregor trilogy, he is focused solely on doing damage to Masvidal — and there are naturally questions why it is in a boxing ring, rather than an Octagon, or cage. The answer, it seems, comes down to the economics of fighting, and the differences between the two sports.

"I think boxing is just one of the arts that we can do as mixed martial artists, and the money is in boxing," said Diaz.

"I think it would be a better fight with MMA fighters in MMA."