Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz's payouts from the promotion have been revealed in the UFC anti-trust lawsuit with court documents showing them to be less substantial than expected.

Despite his strong following and unforgiving persona, Diaz did not gain substantial monetary gain from many of his fights until his two showdowns with Conor McGregor. His two fights against the Irishman at UFC 196 and UFC 202 respectively rank as some of the most successful pay-per-view events in UFC history, resulting in the Stockton-born fighter earning over 10 times what he had been for previous fights.

UFC fighter earnings leaked in new reports

Recent lawsuit documents obtained by Bloody Elbow shed light on Diaz's previously undisclosed UFC earnings, along with other fighters past and present, showing some of them to be surprisingly low.

The big paydays for Diaz came when he called out Conor McGregor and got his wish for a fight. Diaz reportedly earned a massive $2,838,158 for his bout against The Notorious One when the two met in March of 2016, where the American defeated the Irishman to shock the world via submission in the second round.

This victory earned him an even bigger payday when the two had their rematch five months later, in August. However, this time around, McGregor came out victorious with a decision victory after what was a five-round thriller between the two. Diaz earned a whopping $4,315,490 for that fight, marking his highest ever payday with the company.

Nate Diaz's career right now

A third fight between Diaz and McGregor has been talked about by both fighters for a number of years now, however, with the former leaving the UFC in 2022 to fight Jake Paul to make his professional debut in boxing, and with McGregor yet to return to the Octagon following his brutal leg break, it's unclear if the trilogy will ever take place.

The other released figures regarding Nate Diaz's career earnings show a massive drop-off from the highs of the two McGregor fights as he received $56,000 vs. Rafael dos Anjos, with a disclosed purse of just $16,000. In his fight against Gray Maynard, he earned $125,000 or $180,000 with a disclosed purse of $80,000 (15K/15K+50K bonus).

It's no surprise then that the 37-year-old decided to make the switch to boxing to fight YouTube star Jake Paul, where he reportedly earned a guaranteed $500,000 and took home a supposedly 50-50 split for PPV earnings.

Most likely, Diaz's only boxing match earned him a career high payday and more than what he was paid for any fight he had in the UFC. Therefore, it is hardly a massive shock that more UFC fighters want to follow McGregor and Francis Ngannou in making the switch to boxing.