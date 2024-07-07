Highlights Conor McGregor bet $500k on Nate Diaz to beat Jorge Masvidal, winning $1,625,000 in the process.

After the fight, Diaz was asked about McGregor's successful bet, and he responded in true Nate Diaz fashion.

Diaz defeated Masvidal via the judges' scorecard.

Conor McGregor is certainly a man we all know that likes to spend his money. Whether he’s out partying, relaxing on one of his yachts, or showing off one of his new timepieces, he is renowned for enjoying his hard-earned money which he has gained over his career, and yesterday, the 6th of July, was no different.

The Notorious took to X on the night of Nate Diaz's boxing fight with Jorge Masvidal to share with his fans that he had placed a bet of $500k on his former opponent to beat Gamebred. The Irishman shared how he thought Masvidal would cause no problems for Diaz and that he thought it would be an easy night’s work for his former foe. McGregor may have been slightly wrong in his judgment of how the fight would turn out, with the bout being a close one, but all in all, his initial predictions were correct, and his massive bet earned him a rather cool $1,625,000.

Conor McGregor's Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Jorge Masvidal

McGregor’s post read: “I’ve decided to put $500,000 on Diaz to win tonight’s boxing match. Range, form, experience, solely hands being used, I can’t see Masvidal causing any problems to Nate in a boxing ring whatsoever. They are both little play around dips***s in a fight, play around bo***x, but I feel Nate does him in EASY here for real. $500k gets me back $1,625,000 all in.”

A gutsy bet from the former champ, a fight where there was no real favourite, with both fighters lacking boxing experience, and with his choice already being 0-1 pre-fight due to a loss to Jake Paul. The fight turned into a real 50/50 one, with Masvidal landing the cleaner and stronger punches. Yet, it was the constant onslaught from Diaz which prevailed in the end, as he claimed revenge on his opponent with a majority decision win.

Post-fight, both fighters believed they were the better man on the night, with both set on more fights in the future, with Leon Edwards' name being mentioned by both men.

Nate Diaz Nonplussed About Conor McGregor's Big Win

Later in the night, the 39-year-old was told by a reporter in the press conference about McGregor’s bet, however, it didn’t seem to bother the winning fighter. When told he had just won his old rival $1.1 million, Diaz kept his reaction short and sweet and just followed up with a “that’s cool.”

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal punch stats Stats Nate Diaz Jorge Masvidal Jabs 36/316 30/204 Body punches landed 20 27 Power punches 115/424 152/450 Total punches 151/740 182/654

McGregor was due to fight on the UFC 303 card against Michael Chandler, however, had to pull out due to a broken toe. He is due to make his comeback fight later this year. With Diaz being a free agent and looking to return to the Octagon, could we see the pair run a trilogy?