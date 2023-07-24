There are tough training camps, and then there are Nate Diaz training camps. Both on different ends of the scale, with the MMA legend taking it a little easier, to put it lightly.

We've all seen footage of fighters giving their all in the lead-up to a fight, be it boxers or UFC athletes. Diaz has a different take on that, with footage emerging on social media of the former UFC star smoking what appeared to be a spliff while throwing some punches.

He may as well have had a pint to top it all off.

Diaz is, of course, preparing for his fight against Jake Paul on the 5th of August... Yes, that is next weekend!

Video: Nate Diaz's interesting training clip

There has been a lot of scrutiny of fights, such as this one, that give boxing a bad reputation. Money is at the forefront of these bouts and not sport itself. Diaz preparing in this way will only lead to more criticism. If YouTube content creators or stars from different combat sports want to help showcase boxing, great. However, that is not the narrative for this fight.

Indeed, a month earlier, Paul was seen with a cigarette in his mouth while working the speed bag. It raises the question, how can anyone take this fight seriously when the pair act like this? The simple answer is it can't. Boxing receives enough criticism, with title fights falling through or avoided altogether, without stars from outside the sport contributing to that criticism.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Diaz's fight against Paul will be his boxing debut, while the YouTube star will enter his eighth. Paul's experience in the boxing ring, compared with Diaz, could work in his favour. The Problem Child, though, has never had a 10-round contest and has previously looked exhausted after eight. Preparing with spliffs and cigarettes certainly won't help either go the distance.

On Saturday, Paul took to Twitter to post results of a recent drugs test, this coming after a video emerged of him looking seriously shredded ahead of the fight next Saturday.

The YouTuber, plagued with accusations of drug taking during his short time in boxing, posted the negative drug test to silence those accusations.

Both Paul and Diaz have enrolled in VADA testing for their upcoming bout. The letter stated Paul tested negative on the 6th of July. The pair will continue to be tested in the build up to their fight. Diaz is yet to comment on the results of his tests, though, there aren't any reports stating he has failed.

Paul is emerging as the favourite with fans across social media, with his experience in the boxing ring proving to be the deciding factor.

The fight takes place in Dallas, Texas, inside the American Airlines Center.

It is estimated that Paul will earn $2m for this bout, and Diaz will earn a guaranteed $500k. Those figures are yet to be confirmed. However, the pair will certainly receive a massive payday.

Fans in the UK can watch Paul vs Diaz on DAZN PPV. The cost of signing up to DAZN is £9.99 a month.

Times for the undercard, ringwalks, and main event are still to be confirmed, but follow GiveMeSport for all the latest.