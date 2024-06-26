Highlights Nate Hobbs is the key player in the Raiders' defense, with dependability and versatility in the secondary.

The Raiders defense caught fire under Antonio Pierce, and will look to carry that over to 2024.

With the addition of Christian Wilkins, the Las Vegas defense should only get better.

The Las Vegas Raiders made some flashy moves this offseason, but a large part of their success will come from their returning veterans continuing to contribute at a high level.

One of those veterans who has flown under the radar through the first three years of his career is cornerback Nate Hobbs. Position coach Ricky Manning Jr. recently spoke with Raiders.com about the impact the 2021 fifth-round pick has on the defense:

Nate is the key that unlocks our defense... That nickel spot is very special, that star spot is very special. Being able to play inside and outside is a unique characteristic to have... That's what Nate Hobbs is, that's what the star position has become. He's the key to unlock our defense and he's great at it.

Hobbs played a key role in a position room that featured Jack Jones, Marcus Peters, and Amik Robertson. In the campaign, Hobbs primarily operated in the slot, and recorded 86 tackles, one interception, and seven pass deflections.

Related Davante Adams Appears to Have a Favorite in QB Battle As Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell battle it out for QB, it appears the Raiders' star wideout already prefers one over the other.

Raiders' Defense Could Be a Force in 2024

Las Vegas' defensive line should be a terror on opposing offenses

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Early in the year under Josh McDaniels, the Raiders looked uninspired. But after the team made the coaching switch to defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, it was obvious that the energy had shifted, and there was a new fire in how the team played. Especially on the defensive side of things, the ball club was able to limit opposing production routinely and keep games close through the remainder of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With Antonio Pierce as head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders defense allowed a league-low 16.0 points per game in 2023.

To build on their already impressive unit, the Raiders went into the offseason and made a huge splash signing in free agency by adding Miami Dolphins' star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a massive four-year, $110 million deal to bolster the trenches even further.

There is plenty of confidence in the defense, and Hobbs is a big part of that. The question for the team as they head into 2024 is the ongoing quarterback battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. But there have been units that carry the weight of a team en route to a successful season, and Las Vegas may just have the talent to do so this season.

Source: Levi Edwards

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.