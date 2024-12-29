With most people off work for the Christmas period, the limbo between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve can be melancholy at times, a period of eating your entire body weight in cheese and crackers, with the TV schedule filled with the usual Christmas classics. For those who can't stand watching the same films they have for the last five years, many sports fans have turned to the darts for their much-needed dopamine fix.

And what better time to wish the hours away watching the arrows than with the 2025 World Darts Championship? Since the 15th of December, darts fans have been treated to hours upon hours of booze-fuelled fun, with 96 of the world's best players all battling it out to be crowned the PDC World Darts Champion, the most prestigious darts trophy there is, on the 3rd of January. However, for those who make the pilgrimage to the iconic 'Ally Pally' for the World Championship, the action at the oche is used as an excuse for grown men to dress-up in fancy dress and seek some festive cheer in a liquid form, with some more 'merry' than others.

2025 World Darts Championship So Far

Many seeds have crashed out, including Michael Smith, Rob Cross, & Gary Anderson

Although spectators may not remember all the action from the night before, it's not to say that it's been a disappointing tournament so far. Some of the top seeds have crashed out in the early rounds, with 2023 winner Michael Smith, Rob Cross, two-time champion Gary Anderson, and Mike De Decker being among the most notable. Fans still have some of the favorites in the running, though, with teenage sensation Luke Littler's sights set on redemption following his loss in the 2024 final to fellow Englishman Luke Humphries. 'Cool Hand Luke' will be looking to retain the title, taking the £500,000 prize along with it, while Michael van Gerwen will look to add a fourth world championship title to his wins in 2014, 2017, and 2019.

Today's World Darts Championship schedule (29/12/24) Game Time De Graaf vs Nebrida 12:45 Doets vs Ratajski 14:00 Van den Bergh vs Rydz 15:15 Evans vs Owens 19:15 Clayton vs Price 20:30 Humphries vs Wright 21:45

Yesterday's action provided more thrills as Ryan Searle fought back from being two sets down against Ryan Joyce, before the latter hit a 113 checkout with the seventh set level at 3-3 to secure the victory. Meanwhile, all eyes were on pre-tournament favorite Luke Littler as he defeated Ian White 4-1 and Michael van Gerwen edged past Brendan Dolan to progress to the next round. However, possibly the most important and memorable moment of the night was in the midst of the match-up of 12th-ranked Nathan Aspinall and 21st-ranked Andrew Gilding, a match that Aspinall ended up sweeping 4-0.

Nathan Aspinall's Moment With Fan

The Asp had to pause his game to watch the chaos