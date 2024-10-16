Professional darts player, Nathan Aspinall, furiously launched his dart at the board yesterday, the 15th of October, at the Players Championship before surprisingly going on to lose the match against Madars Razma.

The world number eight threw his final dart in rage when trying to checkout in the ninth leg against his lesser-known opponent. Aspinall, 31, needed 40 to checkout, but missed his first two darts before violently throwing away his third and final arrow. The Asp fell in the single 20 bed with his first dart, turning his attention to double 10, before surprisingly falling into the single 15 bed, leaving him just five left on the board with one dart left.

That final dart was aggressively launched in the direction of the board, hitting his other dart that was placed in the 15 bed, snapping it completely in half, and leaving him with five left on the board. He then quickly apologised for his extreme reaction after promptly collecting his broken darts.

Aspinall then went on to lose the match against Razma, with the match ending 6-4. It was a shock that Razma took the win as the Latvian is ranked number 43 in the world currently, a substantial 35 places behind Aspinall. However, it was the Brit’s moment of rage that took the spotlight, with many fans taking to social media to sympathise with the professional.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Nathan Aspinall lost in the second round of this year's World Grand Prix, losing to Ryan Joyce.

One fan shared the clip on Twitter and said: “Don’t worry Nathan, we’ve all been there.” Although another fan jokingly claimed: “Nathan Aspinall just attempted to kill the marker.”

Nathan Aspinall's record in PDC major finals (as of 16/10/24) Championship Year Opponent Score Result UK Open 2019 Rob Cross 11-5 Winner Premier League 2020 Glen Durrant 8-11 Loss World Grand Prix 2022 Michael van Gerwen 3-5 Loss Grand Slam of Darts 2022 Michael Smith 5-16 Loss World Matchplay 2023 Jonny Clayton 18-6 Winner World Series of Darts Finals 2023 Michael van Gerwen 4-11 Loss

Nathan Aspinall's Injury Woes

The Asp has had problems in recent months with injury

Aspinall came back onto the darts scene with a bang after taking a short break earlier this year due to a tennis elbow type injury. In July this year, he announced that he would be taking a break to recover and receive treatment for the injury.

He said: "This is my last event for a few months. It's six to eight weeks of intense treatment. It's going to be quite painful what I have to go through. After that, it's two weeks recovery, then I'm back at it.”

Aspinall, nicknamed The Asp, won the 30th annual World Matchplay just last year, which was also his first World Matchplay title. This dramatic start to his comeback after injury has certainly pulled eyes onto him.