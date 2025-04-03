Nathan Aspinall has revealed that teenage darts sensation Luke Littler is a ‘lightweight’ when having a drink with the seasoned pros, having only just turned 18 earlier this year.

The 18-year-old took the darts world by storm at just 16 years old, holding his own against seasoned pros before making the final of the 2024 World Championship and going all the way at the beginning of 2025. The teenager was unsuccesful in his first attempt, losing out to Luke Humphries, but he got the job done at the second time of asking, defeating legend Michael van Gerwen with relative ease.

The tour could understandably be a daunting place for an 18-year-old, with so many nights spent away from home and nearly every other player on the circuit several years, at least, older than you. However, Aspinall has recently revealed how Littler has grown over the past year away from the oche and become one of the boys, rather than keeping himself to himself and playing PlayStation.

Nathan Aspinall on How Luke Littler Has Changed

The teenager is seemingly now becoming one of the boys