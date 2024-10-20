Teenage darts sensation, Luke Littler, is on an absolute tear at present. The 17-year-old has made a habit out of rewriting the record books at the Czech Open this week.

In his first-ever appearance at the tournament, Littler smashed Nathan Aspinall 6-1 in their second-round encounter. He also grabbed a new tournament record with a three-dart average of 110.43 in Prague.

Aspinall didn't play badly - averaging 96.45 himself - but simply had no answer to the relentless scoring of 'The Nuke'. Seconds after Littler secured the victory, the television cameras panned to Aspinall, whose reaction summed up just how tough it is to compete with the youngster right now.

Nathan Aspinall Tossed his Darts to the Floor After Being Demolished by Luke Littler

'The Nuke' has been simply untouchable in Prague

As Littler clinched victory with a double 11, Aspinall playfully tossed his darts to the ground, then raised his hands with a smile, exclaiming, "Come on!" before embracing Littler in a celebratory hug. Aspinall took the defeat in good humour, as the two stablemates share a friendly rivalry. After all, what can you do against a 110 average?

Following the win, Littler explained that he had switched darts after trialling a new set during the mid-week Players Championship events in Wigan. Reflecting on the performance, Littler said: "I'm happy with that. I know what I can throw with these darts and that's why I didn't play with the gold ones.

"There was load of talk about changing my darts so I've come here this weekend and made the decision to go back to what I know best, and they went well tonight. If I play like this again tomorrow I'll be very happy."

Barely 18 hours later, Littler was back in action against Australia's Damon Heta - and somehow managed to better his exploits against Aspinall. Winning the quarter-final clash 6-3, Littler banged in eight 180s on his way to a three-dart match average of 116.53. Littler's margin of victory would have been even greater had Heta not staged a late rally to help make the score more respectable.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Luke Littler won't turn 18 until the 21st of January 2025.

Littler burst onto the world scene after storming to the final of the World Championships earlier this year. He is currently among the favourites to go one better this coming January and if he arrives at Alexandra Palace in the sort of form he is in at the moment, Littler could easily become the youngest world champion in the history of the sport.