Nathan Aspinall has fired back at Mike De Decker's stinging comments about the recent Premier League selection controversy, stating he should keep climbing the rankings if he wants to make the cut in the future. This comes after 'The Real Deal' De Decker's comments criticising the PDC's decision to include 'The Asp' in the 2025 tournament line-up.

De Decker stated both Aspinall and Gerwyn Price were both underwhelming candidates after their recent performances on the tour circuit, which to him had no comparison to his Grand Prix win. He continued to throw jabs, telling the Het Nieuwsblad: "Of course, I can’t change anything about it, the PDC is boss. But I think their decision, to be honest, is a bit scandalous.

Premier League Darts 2025 confirmed line-up Luke Littler 2024 Premier League Darts champion Luke Humphries 2024 PDC World Champion Michael van Gerwen Seven-time Premier League Darts champion Rob Cross 2018 PDC World Champion Stephen Bunting 2024 World Darts Championship semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall 2023 World Matchplay champion Chris Dobey 2024 World Darts Championship semi-finalist Gerwyn Price 2021 PDC World Champion