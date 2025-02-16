Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pablo Sarabia has been massively criticised for his performance in the first half against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon - with journalist Nathan Judah claiming that the Spaniard deserved to be substituted at half-time for his performance against Arne Slot's side.

Sarabia was substituted at half-time, having had one shot off target and another blocked - with no attempts at a dribble, and just nine of his 12 passes being accurate, according to Sofascore. In fact, Sarabia lost all of his ground duels to put Wolves on the back foot, losing possession eight times and committing a foul - with the only shining light of his half being that he completed two of his four attempts at a long ball with one of those being a key pass.

Judah Left Unimpressed by Sarabia Outing

The Spaniard didn't impress against the league leaders

That saw Liverpool take a 2-0 lead into the second half thanks to a fortuitous goal from Luiz Diaz and a penalty from Mohamed Salah, but Sarabia's eventual substitution coincided with a superb period from Wolves, who halved the deficit through Matheus Cunha.

As a result, Sarabia's performance didn't take kindly with journalist Judah, who was clear and concise with his message to hook the Spanish winger before the second period started - by producing a five-word statement to notify just how poor Sarabia was. Judah said on X (formerly Twitter):

"Get Sarabia off at HT."

Sarabia's outing was just his 11th of the campaign, with the playmaker - who is reportedly on £90,000-per-week - having only featured three times between the end of August and the start of January for Wolves. But an assist last time out against Aston Villa in the 2-0 win over the West Midlands side showed his quality in the final third, and he could still have a key part to play in the rest of their campaign.

But playing on the counter-attack against a strong Liverpool side simply wasn't the game for the former Paris Saint-Germain player, and he will perhaps get a chance to succeed next time out against Bournemouth next week.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-02-25.

