Highlights Nathan Patterson has struggled to make an impact at Everton and has been reduced to a bit-part role, with Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman preferred options at right-back.

The 22-year-old defender has been praised for his high energy and passion for the game, but his defensive positioning needs improvement.

Jarrad Branthwaite, on the other hand, has been impressive for Everton and has attracted interest from top clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, which could result in a big pay day for Everton.

Everton defender Nathan Patterson has struggled to settle into Goodison Park since his transfer from Rangers, though Paul Brown, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, sung the youngster's praises and revealed why he is 'very popular' among figures at the club.

In January 2022, Everton parted ways with £16 million for the Glasgow-born right-back and duly offered him a five-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park, per Sky Sports. His former side, Rangers, had rejected a duo of tabled bids prior to their agreement, insisting that Everton were not meeting their asking price.

Sean Dyche's side, despite their 10-point deduction, have become a force to be reckoned with in the English top flight and are currently sitting outside the drop zone. Many Evertonians, however, did expect Patterson to have more of a part to play in this campaign and have been left perplexed as to why he has been reduced to a bit-part role.

Patterson unfancied by Sean Dyche

Barring an 11-game period that Patterson missed between January and March 2023, he was often a key part of the Toffees back line, racking up 19 appearances throughout. 2023/24 started much the same with the 22-year-old not missing a minute in Everton's first four outings, which, coincidentally, yielded zero victories. Since then, his involvement has been much more hodgepodge with him not starting a game since their 1-0 win over West Ham United.

The £28,000-a-week earner, who has been capped by Scotland on 15 occasions, is clearly not high up on Sean Dyche's pecking order with the seasoned duo of Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman being his preferred options of late. That said, Brown told GIVEMESPORT - back in September - that both Patterson and Young had 'quite alarming' starts to the campaign, with neither really making a case as to why the right-back berth should be considered their own.

Related Everton's Dwight McNeil showing 'glimpses of Kevin Sheedy' Everton winger Dwight McNeil has enjoyed an impressive few weeks for the Toffees.

Given he is still just 22 years of age and continually adjusting to the trials and tribulations of Premier League life, Patterson should be given ample time and direction - led by Toffees boss Dyche - to become the brilliant defender that he is destined to be. Alternatively, the former Scottish Premiership prospect could embark on a loan deal in January as a means of experiencing regular senior football - but whether that happens remains to be seen.

Paul Brown on Nathan Patterson

Brown sung the praises of Patterson, but did raise questions over his defensive positioning, admitting that it leaves a little to be desired. Claiming that he can provide high energy further afield while bombing down the right flank, the journalist suggests that he always wears his heart on his sleeve.

Referencing his celebrations after Everton's 3-0 win over Newcastle United, in which he only played 23 minutes, Brown insisted he's a 'very popular' figure on the blue side of Merseyside and is a brilliant character. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“I think there are areas of his game I think he can improve. I think his positioning sometimes leaves a little bit to be desired. I think, going forward, he can be a real force. He plays with real energy. You can see that he wears his heart on his sleeve. The celebrations after the Newcastle game when he got on and played a part, I think, told the story about what sort of personality he is, and he's obviously very popular at the club.“

Branthwaite targeted by host of PL clubs

While Patterson has been a notable omission from Dyche's plans of late, Jarrad Branthwaite has been one of the first names on the team sheet. The impressive 21-year-old is, therefore, naturally turning the heads of some of the Premier League's biggest powerhouses including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, per Football365.

The latter's interest in the England Under-21 international will be 'music to Everton's ears' transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT as given United's typically overzealous spending in the market, it could mean the Toffees could be in for a massive pay day. Especially because they paid just £1 million for his services back in January 2020 - a transfer hailed by Jones as 'one of the best bits of business ever done' at Goodison Park.

Jarrad Branthwaite Premier League Statistics vs Everton squad (as of 12/12/23) Metric Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.98 4th Aerial duels won per game 2.9 3rd Tackles per game 2.1 5th Interceptions per game 1.8 =1st Clearances per game 5.1 1st Long balls per game 1.9 5th Stats according to WhoScored

Branthwaite has been pivotal to Everton's season, having totted up 16 appearances in all competitions in 2023/24, and Dyche and his entourage will be keen to keep ahold of his services for the time being to boost his price tag even further than it is already. Though, that said, the Red Devils have placed him at the top of their primary defensive shortlist and may be keen to table an offer in January.