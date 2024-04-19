Highlights Nathan Patterson's injury is a devastating blow to his Euro 2024 hopes and Everton's right-back options.

Sean Dyche confirmed Patterson's lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Patterson requires surgery and will be out for the season.

Everton defender Nathan Patterson suffered an injury against Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night, and Sean Dyche has now delivered some bad news on the right-back.

The Scottish international has struggled for game time throughout the season, with Dyche often preferring Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, or Ben Godfrey in the right-back role. With Euro 2024 approaching, an injury at this time of the campaign for the young defender is a devastating blow.

Nathan Patterson 'Out for the Season'

Speaking ahead of Everton's crucial Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, Dyche has confirmed that Patterson won't be available and he's set for a lengthy spell on the treatment table...

"Patto will be out for the season. He will need surgery. Very unfortunate injury. We're disappointed in that one for him as much as us as well."

Coleman also suffered an injury against Chelsea, so Dyche's options at right-back are dwindling. Although Patterson hasn't been a key figure for the Toffees so far this season, the former Burnley manager will desperately want all players available for the run-in.

Patterson, described as 'tremendous' by Dyche, was introduced at half-time at Stamford Bridge with Everton already 4-0 down, but in the final few seconds of the game, the Scottish defender pulled up with a hamstring problem. Everton inside The Bobble confirmed on X earlier on Friday that Patterson was in contention to start against Forest, but he's also described the injury as 'substantial'.

With Scotland's first game at Euro 2024 just under two months away, the 22-year-old is now in a race against time to be fit for the tournament. With plenty of senior appearances under his belt, there's no doubt he was almost guaranteed to make the squad and had a chance of being a starter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nathan Patterson has made 15 appearances for Scotland in his career.