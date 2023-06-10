Southampton winger Nathan Tella is now more likely to stay at the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old was sent out on loan to gain some experience, and he's enjoyed an excellent season.

Southampton news - Nathan Tella

Tella spent the campaign on loan at Vincent Kompany's Burnley, where he helped the Lancashire club gain promotion to the Premier League.

The young winger played a pivotal role, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists, finishing as Burnley's top goalscorer, as per FBref.

Tella recently spoke about his future, with his loan deal at Burnley expiring.

He said: "I haven’t really thought about it, I know I’m contracted to Southampton, so I’m looking forward to going back there and doing pre-season. I’m looking forward to seeing my family and friends and going on holiday with them, that’s it. It’s a very good question, but one I don’t have the answer to right now.”

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Burnley have held conversations about bringing Tella back to Turf Moor next season.

Crook also suggests that Tella could be central to Southampton next campaign, after his impressive performances in the Championship.

Considering how poor the Saints were this season, they could do with a young, exciting player to add more firepower in attack.

Tella has already proven himself in the Championship, so he could be an ideal player to help fire them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

What has Jones said about Tella?

Jones has suggested that Tella is now more likely to stay at Southampton than leave to join the likes of Burnley.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm told they don't really want to sell him to Burnley. So, unless Burnley can force them to reconsider that passage of thought, I think he's more likely to remain at Saints."

Why should Southampton keep hold of Tella?

Well, his goal record in the Championship last season speaks for itself.

As per the BBC, Tella finished fifth in the goalscoring charts in the whole of the league, despite playing as a wide player.

When relegated, clubs often struggle to keep hold of some of their key players who have been playing in the Premier League.

Tella is used to playing in England's second tier, so he could save the Saints a lot of money by promoting the academy product to the first team.