Ronald Koeman says Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is ‘not good enough’ to represent the Netherlands after leaving the 23-year-old out of his provisional squad for the upcoming international break.

The Netherlands are set to face Spain in the Nations League quarter-finals later this month but will do so without two Man United players, with both Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt missing out on a call-up.

While Zirkzee has been a regular under Ruben Amorim since the Portuguese manager’s appointment in November, his recent performances for the struggling Premier League side have not impressed Koeman, who claimed the 23-year-old ‘doesn’t deserve’ a national team call-up for now.

Koeman Slams Joshua Zirkzee

‘I think he doesn’t deserve that’

Speaking to Dutch media on Sunday, Koeman explained that he did not select Zirkzee purely due to his form for Man United but suggested the forward could earn a recall if his performances improve:

“He wasn’t in the preliminary selection because I don’t think he’s good enough at the moment. Especially scanning when turning or passing often goes wrong. “Yes, in principle form and fitness are always leading, but that is not always possible. We have a lot of central defenders and midfielders, but we are somewhat limited up front. “But even then, I still think that you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now, but that could be the case again in another period.”

Zirkzee has endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford, scoring just six goals and providing two assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old has netted only three times in his debut Premier League campaign and is yet to score in 2025.

The Dutchman joined United from Bologna in a £36.5m deal last summer and is under contract until June 2029, with the club holding an option for a further year.

Man United sit 14th in the Premier League with 10 games remaining, 10 points behind eighth place, where they finished last season under Erik ten Hag.

Joshua Zirkzee's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 4.5 Minutes played 1,229

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

1:22 Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Jean-Philippe Mateta to Man Utd Update Manchester United are in need of a striker and Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on their search for a new talisman

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-03-25.