Jannik Vestergaard was singled out for an abysmal display for Denmark in their UEFA Nations League tie against Spain, after his below-par contributions coupled with an error leading to goal played a part in his nation's 2-1 defeat.

After an unnecessarily rushed pass into the feet of the Spanish during the 15th minute, Vestergaard saw the ball swiftly flow past, and just seconds later, he failed to track Mikel Oyarzabal's run, allowing the forward to open the scoring. Furthermore, his missed interception later in the second half saw Ayoze Perez break in directly behind to double the advantage for the visitors.

The Leicester City man has previously proved to be a useful asset to his country's national team setup, with his towering presence particularly a differentiating factor. However, his most recent outing culminating in such a disastrous performance has stunned the Dansih media, who have been disappointed to see an important player fall so heavily below standards.

Vestergaard Slaughtered for 'Unrecognizable' Performance

Danish media were critical of his 50th cap display

Indeed, it was Vestergaard's 50th appearance for Denmark's senior team, but it was among the worst ways to mark such an occasion. Danish publication, Tipsbladet, awarded the defender a 1/6 rating for his performance, reasoning that his choice of passes was ultimately his downfall. Meanwhile, B.T. were far from enthused as well, dubbing the display as "unrecognizable":

"Wow, what a mouthful, Vestergaard. It was unrecognizable to the towering defender, who with great performances has developed into a national team profile (in a three-man defense) in 2024. Because the weavers and fast Spaniards had learned their lesson, and served a tapas board of deep passes, intense pressure and fast movements that Vestergaard got in the mad neck. It looked terrible at the 0-1 goal and he rarely seemed on top with the ball or in defense."

Jannik Vestergaard's statistics vs Spain Minutes 90 Tackles 1 Pass success 84.7% Errors leading to goal 1 WhoScored Ratings 5.23

A number of Denmark players disappointed on the night, including striker, Rasmus Hojlund, alongside Vestergaard. A trip to face Serbia will follow in the coming days for the Danish group, and a positive result should be sufficient to see the side progress in the competition, but improved performances from individuals will undoubtedly be key.

Related Danish Media React to Rasmus Hojlund Performance in Defeat to Spain Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been criticised by Danish media for his performance in Denmark's defeat to Spain.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com - Correct as of 16/11/2024