Long-standing Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has impressed on international duty with Wales following a stellar performance in the Dragons' 0-0 draw with Turkey in their Nations League contest.

The 31-year-old, who has barely featured for the north London club in the Premier League this season, captained the Welsh side at the Kadir Has stadium in Kayseri, Turkey, was labelled as the 'star man' by Wales Online journalist Tom Coleman, and given an eight out of 10 for his performance.

Coleman: Davies was Wales' 'Star Man'

The 31-year-old was astute in defence, preserving manager Craig Bellamy's unbeaten run in charge

Despite Wales conceding a penalty in the last minute of normal time after Neco Williams was deemed to have fouled Yunus Akgun, though replays showed he appeared to have gotten a touch on the ball, they maintained their unbeaten record under boss Craig Bellamy after Kerem Akturkoglu's spot kick hit the post and sailed wide - something the former Premier League forward felt was justice being served.

With the contest finishing 0-0, it was Davies who was handed the plaudits after his strong performance, which impressed Coleman, who said he read the Turkish attack 'beautifully' throughout the contest.

Ben Davies (c) 8 - Star man: Read the Turkish attack beautifully at times. Felt like he was in the way of everything that came his way.

While the Welshman impressed on international duty, racking up an 86.2 percent passing accuracy, four tackles and an interception, he has barely featured for Spurs this season, registering just 29 minutes in the league.

Furthermore, he has mainly been utilised as a rotation player, ultimately seeing most of his game time come in the League Cup and in the Europa League, totalling just 488 minutes under his belt.

Ben Davies - 2024/25 Statistics (All Competitions) Appearances 7 Minutes 517 Pass Completion (%) 88.3 Tackles Per 90 0.70 Interceptions Per 90 1.21 Clearances Per 90 3.72

Davies, who earns £80k-a-week, has seen his role with his club - where he is proficient both in central defence, and as a left-back - become more and more limited under manager Ange Postecoglou, with the arrivals of Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie arriving in 2023, and Radu Dragusin in Janaury 2024.

But with injuries plaguing Tottenham's back line, and Dragusin's disappointing form of late, don't be surprised if Davies features more, especially in the league, after returning from international duty.

All statistics via TransferMarkt and FBRef - correct as of 17/11/2024.