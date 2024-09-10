West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus was praised for his effective display in Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Niger but was urged by the local press to make quicker decisions on the ball.

The 24-year-old was a key man in Monday’s game and assisted full-back Alidu Seidu for the opener. However, his efforts were nullified by Oumar Sako’s late equaliser, which salvaged a surprise draw for Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Kudus’ performance received a mixed review after the game, as the Ghanaian media suggested that while the versatile winger was a constant threat, he held on to the ball too long when quicker decisions were required.

The result against Niger marked a second consecutive game without a win for Ghana, who were stunned by an extra-time winner from Angola on Thursday. The Black Stars remain winless in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, with one point from two games, sitting third in Group F.

Kudus ‘Constant Threat’ on Ghana Duty

But remains winless in two games

Reacting to Kudus’ performance, Ghanaian outlet MyJoyOnline awarded the West Ham ace a 5/10 rating for his display against Niger on Monday:

“Kudus was a constant threat, carrying the ball well through the middle. However, he was guilty of holding onto the ball for too long when quicker decisions were needed. “His link-up play was effective, but he should have attempted more long-range shots.”

Kudus has had a tough start under new boss Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium, as he is yet to score or assist in the Hammers’ first three Premier League matches of the season.

The 24-year-old shone in a short cameo against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup, providing a late assist for Jarrod Bowen’s winner and securing the Hammers’ place in the third round to face Liverpool.

Under Lopetegui, the Ghanaian ace will be hoping to replicate some of his impressive displays from his debut season in east London, where he registered 20 goal contributions in 45 appearances across all competitions, including 14 in the Premier League.

With clashes against Fulham, Chelsea, and Brentford awaiting in September, West Ham will be looking to bounce back after a tough start to the season, having collected just three points from nine.

Mohamed Kudus West Ham Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 33 8 6 Europa League 9 5 1 EFL Cup 3 1 0

West Ham Eye Joel Matip

Available on a free after leaving Liverpool

West Ham are interested in former Liverpool defender Joel Matip, who is available on a free transfer after leaving the Reds at the end of last season, according to CaughtOffside.

The Hammers are among the clubs eyeing the experienced 33-year-old centre-back, and the report claims they have already proposed a two-year deal for the Cameroonian ace. Leicester City, Fulham, and Bournemouth have also reportedly expressed their interest, with Matip yet to make a final decision regarding his future.

Matip made 150 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool since 2016, scoring nine goals and providing five assists before his contract expired after he suffered a serious knee injury in his final campaign at Anfield.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-09-24.