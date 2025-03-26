Liverpool transfer target Julian Alvarez found the net in Argentina’s stunning 4-1 win over Brazil and earned praise from local media for his impressive display.

The Atletico Madrid forward opened the scoring for Lionel Scaloni’s side after taking advantage of a couple of ricochets in the 4th minute, paving the way for Argentina to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup in style.

The hosts delivered an eye-catching performance to clinch their first home victory over Brazil since their qualifying campaign for the 2006 World Cup, with Alvarez putting in another solid performance by scoring his 11th international goal.

The £82m striker spent 82 minutes on the pitch on Tuesday night, attempted two shots on target, registered an 84% pass accuracy and won a free kick.

Julian Alvarez Shines in Argentina 4-1 Brazil

'A complete player who improves game by game'

Argentinian media were full of praise for Alvarez following his display against Brazil, with Clarin hailing his efforts deeper on the pitch and awarding him an 8/10 rating:

“A complete player who improves game by game, Europe has undoubtedly enhanced him. His performance was just as high as at the Centenario, only he added a goal. “And on that goal, he was the one who recovered the ball and then went on to finish off the Kempes in front of goal. “He drove defenders crazy by dropping deep to connect with the midfielders. He was the initiator of the pressure.”

La Voz, meanwhile, gave Alvarez a 9/10 and lauded him as 'a physical beast' after he 'ran and fought with everyone' in the 4-1 win:

“He scored the opening goal of the night because he's always there. The last one he has is a goal. Besides, he's a physical beast. He runs and fights with everyone. An animal.”

Liverpool were linked with a move for Alvarez earlier this month and may target him this summer, alongside Newcastle's Alexander Isak.

The Premier League leaders are likely to bring in offensive reinforcements for Arne Slot, with Darwin Nunez’s future becoming increasingly unclear.

The Liverpool striker has emerged as a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League and is anticipated to have offers to end his Anfield chapter after the season.

Julian Alvarez's Atletico Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 28 Goals 11 Assists 2 Expected goals 8.8 Minutes played 1,817

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-03-25.