Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been blasted by national media after his performance for Argentina, as they were beaten by Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday night.

The reigning World Cup and Copa America champions took the lead after just 11 minutes through Lautaro Martinez, but fell to defeat after goals from Antonio Sanabria and Omar Alderete, condemning the team to their third defeat of the qualification process and leaving them just three points ahead of Colombia having played a game more.

Garnacho was brought off the bench in the 64th minute as Lionel Scaloni looked to add more of an attacking impetus to the side, but the 20-year-old struggled to make an impact and Argentine outlet Lavoz handed him a poor 4/10 rating and claimed that playing on the left-wing didn't help him.

"He was unable to impose himself in one-on-one situations, losing very often. It did not help him to stand on the left."

Another Argentine outlet, Clarin, also rated his performance as a 4/10, and described him as having trouble using his left foot.

"He did not have any influence on the attack. He had trouble making crosses with his left foot."

Garnacho Looking to Cement his Spot in Man Utd XI

Ruben Amorim must see where he fits best

It's been a difficult season for the Argentina international so far, with the 20-year-old leading the way for goal contributions in the Manchester United squad for the campaign so far - with seven goals and four assists in all competitions.

But his performances have been inconsistent and fans have shown frustration at times, which led to him not celebrating his latest goal over the weekend in the 3-0 win over Leicester. Roy Keane criticised that decision, but now Garnacho must put that aside and look to earn his place in the lineup under the new manager with Ruben Amorim's arrival.

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that Amorim is considering using Marcus Rashford as a number nine, which could see Garnacho used as one of the attackers behind him or there have been some suggestions he could be used as a wing-back.

With performances like the one on Thursday night with Argentina, he may well find himself on the bench looking from the outside in.

Alejandro Garnacho stats (Argentina v Paraguay) Minutes 26 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots on target 0 Dribbles (successful) 1(0) Passes 12/14 Key passes 0 Possession lost 10 Ground duels (won) 5(1)

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 15/11/2024.