Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been blasted by national media after his performance in Argentina's 2-1 defeat to Paraguay on Thursday night.

The World Cup and Copa America champions were defeated despite taking an early lead through Lautaro Martinez, with their lead at the top of the World Cup qualifying table cut to just three points having played a game more than second-placed Colombia.

Mac Allister started in midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul but had a torrid night as the most advanced of the three, and lasted just 64 minutes before being substituted by Lionel Scaloni as the team went in search of an equaliser.

Argentine outlet Clarin criticised his performance saying he "didn't have a good night", while handing him a 4/10 rating, while Lavoz described his performance as "weak" and handed him the same rating.

"He didn't have a good night. He didn't come into the game and was substituted."

"A weak game for the former Argentinos Juniors player. He never made contact with the ball and even seemed uncomfortable. He played too much with his back to the rival goal and was absorbed by the marking."

Mac Allister Has Shone for Liverpool

But recent form has seen him struggling

Since the arrival of Arne Slot at Anfield, Mac Allister has become one of the key members of the Liverpool midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch. But in recent weeks his form has dipped, with some even calling for him to drop out of the team to hand opportunities to others.

During the previous international break the national media criticised his performances, describing him as the "only weak point" despite the team earning a comfortable victory.

The strength of schedule could be a factor, with some suggestions the former Brighton man has been carrying an injury and that could be affecting him, and also the fact that he is one booking away from a suspension for the Reds. However, with Argentina that shouldn't be a problem and in a tough game, he went missing.

Alexis Mac Allister Statistics (Argentina v Paraguay) Minutes 64 Goals 0 Assists 0 Passes 10/13 Shots on target 0 Key passes 0 Ground duels (won) 4(2) Possession lost 6 Dribble attempts (successful) 2(1)

Argentina's final game of the break will see them take on Peru on Tuesday night, before Liverpool travel to face Southampton on Sunday afternoon in their next Premier League outing.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 15/11/2024.