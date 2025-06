The beauty of the Champions League is that it connects footballers from all over the globe. No matter whether someone plies their trade for Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain – all countries are able to be represented.

That’s the reason why post-match celebrations are often covered with flags of countries from all corners of a map. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia of international minnows Georgia is the perfect example: players are utterly proud of their roots and want to show them off to the world.