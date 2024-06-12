Highlights West Ham United are prioritising strengthening their defense but that could see the potential departure of Nayef Aguerd.

Failed attempts to sign Fabricio Bruno means a centre-back is being lined up; club are reportedly eyeing Nehuen Perez but a deal is not close yet.

Improving defence is critical after poor defensive performance last season. There is the potential for European qualification if key positions are filled.

West Ham United are set for a huge summer under Julen Lopetegui as they aim to find their way back into European football following this season's failure to qualify for a continental tournament - and that could be without Nayef Aguerd, with Dharmesh Sheth claiming that the defender's exit is "one to keep an eye on".

Aguerd, described as 'exceptional' by Gary Lineker, joined West Ham in June 2022, winning the Europa Conference League trophy in his first season at the club and putting in some strong performances in the second half of the Premier League season after recovering from an ankle injury. But his second campaign in London didn't quite go to plan, falling in and out of the side before being completely dropped for seven of the last nine games. And that could see him leave, Sheth states - with other centre-backs set to come into the club.

West Ham: Centre-Back Transfer Latest

The Irons are in need of other recruits

West Ham went in for Fabricio Bruno in May, but a move broke down with the defender reportedly getting cold feet over the terms offered to him by Hammers chiefs and so far, he remains at Flamengo in Brazli.

The Hammers are reportedly close to signing Luis Guilherme, but that doesn't cover their centre-back problems and others will likely be targeted with the club missing out on Bruno.

Nayef Aguerd's Premier League statistics - West Ham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 12th Clearances Per Game 3.8 3rd Long Passes Per Game 5 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.2 =9th Interceptions Per Game 0.8 8th

Nehuen Perez has been linked with a move from Udinese, but any deal taking him to east London is still a long way from completion - but if he does make the switch, it could force Aguerd out of the door given that he would be behind Kurt Zouma, Perez and Konstantinos Mavropanos in the pecking order.

Sheth: Aguerd Exit "One to Keep an Eye on"

The defender could part after a two-year spell

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth stated that Aguerd's exit would be one to keep an eye on in the summer transfer window given that it is clear the Irons have been targeting other players in his position in their bid to enhance the small playing squad. He said:

"I think it is clear that that's an area they do want to strengthen, that there's lots of talk about Nayef Aguerd potentially leaving West Ham United - that's definitely one to keep an eye on. "But the fact that they are going in for a centre-back in Fabricio Bruno would suggest that that is definitely an area they are prioritising during this summer's transfer window."

West Ham Need Defensive Reinforcements

The Hammers leaked goals throughout the season under David Moyes

West Ham's defence was one of the worst in the Premier League last season and under David Moyes, who is a typically defensively astute manager, warning bells have been ringing.

Only the three relegated sides in Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United conceded more than a side who are used to qualifying for European football and with that in mind, reinforcements would enhance their team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham conceded 74 goals in the league last season - their most since 1967.

An attacking trio of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta is one of the best in the league when they get going and if the Hammers can sign a striker, a centre-back and a right-back to offset the potential departure of Ben Johnson, the Hammers could have a real go at breaking into the mould next season if they can keep their players fit.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11/06/24.