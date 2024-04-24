Highlights Naz Reid was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year on Wednesday, having been crucial to the Timberwolves' success this season.

Reid's availability, impact on defense, and shot efficiency make him valuable.

The close race for Sixth Man - Reid won by a slim margin, beating out Sacramento's Malik Monk.

Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves has just been named the NBA’s 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year, receiving the John Havlicek Trophy for the first time in his career.

Reid, averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, was a big part of the Timberwolves' success this season.

Reid’s Impact on the Timberwolves

Reid is effective at both ends of the floor

Reid’s best ability, despite his defensive prowess and overall efficiency, is his availability. Playing in 81 out of 82 games this regular season, Reid left a small sample size for what this team looks like without him.

Fortunately, for both Reid and the Timberwolves, they play much better with him on the court.

Timberwolves 2023-24 Defensive Rating Naz Reid playing DRTG Yes 109.7 No 120.4

Reid is also seeing the most minutes of his career, and rewarding Minnesota with the best play of his career. This season, he averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks while averaging a career low in personal fouls.

Reid 2023–24 Stats Player PPG RPG APG BPG PF Reid 13.5 5.2 1.3 0.9 2.1

He’s also improved in his shooting, averaging career highs in three point percentage, free throw percentage and effective field goal percentage.

Reid's 2023-24 Shooting Player 3P% FT% EFG% Reid 41.4 73.6 57.6

And while he is averaging a career high in turnovers at 1.4 per game, that’s efficient only playing an average of 24.2 minutes per game.

His impact on the Timberwolves is apparent, as they currently lead the Phoenix Suns 2-0 in their round one series. Reid is averaging 8.5 points, two rebounds and an assist in the first two games.

How the Race Shaped Up

It was a close race between two particular players

Despite Reid's clear and present impact on the Timberwolves' success, it was a close race this season. He received only two first place votes more than Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings. Bobby Portis Jr was the next closest, but it essentially came down to a toss up between Reid and Monk.

Reid finished with 10 more points than Monk, who finished with 261 more votes than Portis Jr.