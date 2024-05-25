Highlights Naz Reid carried the Timberwolves with a team-high 23 points and exceptional shooting accuracy.

Minnesota's inconsistent offense led to a narrow loss despite a strong performance by Reid.

The Timberwolves' poor shooting allowed the Mavericks to come back in a close game.

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals to the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota’s Naz Reid put up an incredible performance. He did miss the final go-ahead bucket, but only just barely.

It looked so good that Maverick’s star Luka Dončić couldn’t help but be candid about how it made him feel, stating after the game:

“I wasn’t thinking, I almost passed out. It was looking good, too good! He couldn’t miss today.”

Here’s a look back at Reid’s performance, and how the other Timberwolves’ inconsistency lost them the game.

Reid Outperformed Timberwolves' Teammates

Playing much better than the rest of his team, Reid carried Minnesota through Game 2

Reid, posting a team high 23 points, provided the most scoring for the Timberwolves, and was also able to do it with the most consistency. When looking at the team’s top scorers, Reid stands out as the only player to shoot above 50 percent from the field and from deep.

Timberwolves Game 2 Scoring Player PTS FG% 3P% Reid 23 61.5 77.8 Edwards 21 29.4 28.6 Conley 18 50.0 40.0 Gobert 16 60.0 0.0 Towns 15 25 20

Other players certainly had solid games, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, for example, but both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns shot extremely poorly. This is especially notable considering Edwards had the second most points for the Timberwolves, meaning his missed attempts ate a lot of chances for Minnesota.

While the Mavericks had a higher field goal percentage (48.8 percent compared to 41.2 percent), the teams finished dead even in three point percentage (38.7 percent), meaning Reid’s accuracy makes up the vast majority of this percentage.

Although Reid missed the final bucket that would have sealed the victory for his team, that shouldn’t take away from his phenomenal performance.

Minnesota’s Inconsistent Offense was the Deciding Factor

Reid's shooting wasn't enough to win the game, as the rest of the team fell short

This was an extremely close game, and could have very easily gone either way. Despite leading for most of the game, the Timberwolves’ poor shooting allowed the Mavericks to claw their way back into the game.

Game 2 Scoring by Quarter Quarter Mavericks Timberwolves 1 26 32 2 48 60 3 79 86 4 109 108

There were a total of 10 ties, 12 lead changes (most of which were in the fourth quarter), and each team had seven steals and blocks. Turnovers were also almost identical, with the Mavericks committing 10 and the Timberwolves committing nine.

While Reid’s scoring kept Minnesota in this game, the rest of the team needed to perform better throughout the night in order for the Timberwolves to get the win.

Game 2 Team Highs Category Mavericks Timberwolves PTS 32 (Dončić) 23 (Reid) REB 10 (Dončić) 10 (Gobert) AST 13 (Dončić) 7 (Edwards)

With Dončić playing as well, or better than, the best the Timberwolves had to offer, it was a tough loss for the Timberwolves to stomach. The second consecutive loss on their home court, no less.

This is particularly true since it ended in a single point difference. If any one player for Minnesota had played even slightly better, this game, and series, could look very different.