For every star that transcends the game, like Michael Jordan or LeBron James, there’s also a corresponding draft pick that didn’t pan out. Throughout the NBA’s history, there have been several players who shouldered a lot of expectations on their shoulders only to fail under their weight.

With that being said, we take a look below at these guys and how they became the biggest draft busts in the league.

10 Sam Bowie – 2nd overall, 1984 Draft

There’s a lot of pressure when getting picked between Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan. That was exactly the case with Sam Bowie when he was selected with the second pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1984 Draft.

As compared to Olajuwon and Jordan, two NBA icons who helped their respective teams win multiple championships, Bowie’s accomplishments pale in comparison. The 7-foot-1 center only played 10 seasons in the NBA and averaged 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. All things considered, that was a big loss for Portland when they selected Bowie instead of Jordan back then.

9 LaRue Martin – 1st overall, 1972 Draft

Bowie, as it turns out, isn’t the first time Portland has picked wrong in the draft. Back in 1972, the Trail Blazers used their number one pick on LaRue Martin, a 6-foot-11 center from Loyola Chicago.

While other guys played for more than five years in the NBA, Martin just went on to have four seasons in Portland. Throughout that period, the Trail Blazers’ top pick only averaged 5.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. These numbers are very far from other guys drafted in 1972, who went on to have successful careers in the league, such as Julius Erving, Ralph Sampson, and Bob McAdoo.

8 Nikoloz Tskitishvili – 5th overall, 2002 Draft

The 2002 NBA Draft was a memorable one as it gave fans Yao Ming, the first true All-Star from China. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Denver Nuggets when they selected Nikoloz Tskitishvili using the fifth pick.

After a little more than two seasons, the Nuggets traded Tskitishvili to the Golden State Warriors. He also went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns in the subsequent years. And unlike Ming, who went on to have a successful NBA career, Tskitishvili’s career numbers of 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds weren’t enough to justify his status as a high pick in the draft. Tskitishvili would return to Europe, where he continued his career in Spain, Italy and Greece, before stints in Iran and China.

7 Hasheem Thabeet – 2nd overall, 2009 Draft

These days, being a big man in the NBA isn’t a guarantee to be successful or popular. This is the case of Hasheem Thabeet, a 7-foot-3 center selected by the Memphis Grizzlies using the second pick in the 2009 Draft.

The real kicker here is that the Grizzlies could have chosen other guys in the draft and obtained a much better piece to build with, such as James Harden, Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, or DeMar DeRozan. Instead, they ended up with a big man who only averaged 3.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in his first year as an NBA player. Thabeet would only play 224 career NBA games and was out of the league by 2014.

6 Anthony Bennett – 1st overall, 2013 Draft

Right before LeBron James made his way back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the franchise selected Anthony Bennett as its number one pick during the 2013 Draft. A month after the King returned to the team that drafted him, in August 2015, Bennett was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love.

The decision to ship Bennett out was largely due to his disappointing rookie campaign, a period where the Canadian averaged 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over the span of 52 games. It’s a good thing, though, because that kind of productivity could have dragged a James-led Cavaliers team, justifying his trade to the Timberwolves. Bennett never realized his potential, and would never become more than a fringe player through stints with the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

5 Adam Morrison – 3rd overall, 2006 Draft

Selected third overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006, the hope for Adam Morrison was to become a reliable forward who could evolve into a two-way star. This was mostly established by his rookie season when he averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Adam Morrison - NBA Career Statistics (2006-2010) Points 7.5 Rebounds 2.1 Assists 1.4 Field goal % 37.3 3-point field goal % 33.1

In his second season, though, Morrison suffered a torn ACL and sat out the entire year. He was later traded, and his defensive weakness and inefficiency with the ball were highlighted more. In the end, Morrison only played three seasons, leading up to his status as a draft bust for the Bobcats.

4 Michael Olowokandi – 1st overall, 1998 Draft

Despite being picked first by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1998, Michael Olowokandi had an underwhelming career in the NBA. Throughout the nine seasons he played for the Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Boston Celtics, the big man displayed inconsistency on the court and a limited set of offensive skills, as seen in his career averages of 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Along with his lack of production, Olowokandi was also marred by several injuries and poor conditioning. This led many to compare him to fellow players drafted in the same year, such as Dirk Nowitzki, Vince Carter, and Paul Pierce.

3 Greg Oden – 1st overall, 2007 Draft

Greg Oden entered the NBA, not only as a number one pick during the 2007 Draft, but he was also touted as a great prospect due to his size, rim protection, and strength. The thing is, he never even panned out as a serviceable center throughout his brief NBA career.

Thanks to a number of major injuries, Oden only played three seasons out of the seven years he was in the league. During that period, the big man averaged 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. This was a huge loss for the Trail Blazers, especially since Kevin Durant was selected after him, a decision that could have changed Portland’s championship plans for the better.

2 Darko Miličić – 2nd overall, 2003 Draft

It’s no secret that the 2003 Draft ranks among the best classes in NBA history, with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony being its brightest stars. But after James was selected first by the Cavaliers, the Detroit Pistons shocked everybody by going for Darko Miličić instead of Anthony, who went third.

Right from the get-go, picking the Serbian star was a questionable decision for the Pistons. And those concerns were proven right as he only averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds during his rookie season. Miličić would go on to play in the league until 2013 without making the same impact as the other guys in his draft class did during their respective careers.

1 Kwame Brown – 1st overall, 2001 Draft

Like Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant before him, Kwame Brown entered the NBA straight out of high school as the Washington Wizards’ number one pick in the 2001 Draft. The high expectations set upon his shoulders and inconsistency on the court quickly placed Brown in a bad light during his first year in the NBA. This is seen in his rookie averages of 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Kwame Brown - NBA Career Statistics (2001-2013) Points 6.6 Rebounds 5.5 Assists 0.9 Field goal % 49.2

Brown would go on to play 11 more years in the league but failed to justify his status as the top pick in a draft. Furthermore, the increased public focus on the big man affected his development, leading him to become a draft bust.

