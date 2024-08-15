Highlights The Lakers are getting the most national TV games in the 2024-25 season.

The NBA season is still a couple of weeks away, but fans finally have a nugget to channel their excitement into.

The league announced its schedule for the 2024-25 season on Thursday, outlining all 2,460 regular-season games that are set to take place between October and April.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024-25 schedule.

National TV Schedule

Lakers get most national TV games this season

Unsurprisingly, the L.A. Lakers will have the most nationally televised games this season with 39, as LeBron James chases championship number five in his 22nd season in the NBA.

Los Angeles had the second most national TV games last season with 28, trailing the Golden State Warriors by one. The rivals have swapped positions this year, with the Warriors set to have 36 nationally televised games in 2024-25.

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are tied for the third-most with 34 each.

The Toronto Raptors , Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers are tied for last, with only four national TV spots each.

NBA National TV Games by Team - 2024-25 Season L.A. Lakers 39 Golden State Warriors 36 Boston Celtics 34 New York Knicks 34 Phoenix Suns 30 Dallas Mavericks 30 Denver Nuggets 29 Milwaukee Bucks 27 Philadelphia 76ers 27 Minnesota Timberwolves 25 Oklahoma City Thunder 25 Los Angeles Clippers 21 San Antonio Spurs 21 Memphis Grizzlies 17 Cleveland Cavaliers 16 Indiana Pacers 14 Miami Heat 13 New Orleans Pelicans 13 Sacramento Kings 12 Houston Rockets 11 Orlando Magic 9 Atlanta Hawks 8 Charlotte Hornets 7 Utah Jazz 7 Brooklyn Nets 5 Chicago Bulls 5 Washington Wizards 5 Toronto Raptors 4 Detroit Pistons 4 Portland Trail Blazers 4

2024-25 season loaded with special slates

As fans have come to expect, the NBA has made sure to prepare some tantalizing matchups during major holidays and theme weeks, to make sure hoops fans can get their fix all season long.

First up is Opening Week, riddled with exciting duels to start the season off on the right foot. The Knicks and Celtics will open the 2024-25 campaign in Boston, followed by the Timberwolves visiting the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Then comes Christmas Day, the most wonderful time of the year for good reason. The day's games tip-off with the San Antonio Spurs facing the Knicks, and ends with a couple of heavyweight bouts on the West Coast.

A couple of weeks into the New Year, the NBA will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day, scheduling three games that'll pit some of the league's biggest talents against one another.

MLK Day will immediately be followed by NBA Rivals Week, which will see a week's worth of rivals — both old and new — going to head-to-head. The Celtics and Lakers will renew their age-old rivalry on Jan. 23, while the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will write a new chapter in their burgeoning love affair on Jan. 25.

The NBA regular season will end on April 13. The Play-In Tournament will be held between the 15th and 18th, setting the table for the NBA Playoffs, beginning on April 19.