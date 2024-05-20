Highlights Wembanyama, Holmgren, and Miller led in scoring while Podziemski had an impactful season.

The 2024 NBA All-Rookie teams have been announced, and a few of the names will come as no surprise.

The All-Rookie First Team is headlined by the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren and also includes Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets, Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat, and Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors.

The All-Rookie Second Team included Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz, GG Jackson of the Memphis Grizzlies, Dereck Lively of the Dallas Mavericks, Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets, and Carson Wallace of the Thunder.

Wembanyama and Holmgren Led the Way

Both received all 99 first-team votes

The First Team features no surprises. Wemanyama had a historic rookie season en route to winning Rookie of the Year. Holmgren had a fantastic first year playing after missing all of the 2022-23 season with a foot injury. Miller had a quietly fantastic season scoring the ball for the Hornets. Jaquez and Podziemski and are fun additions as late first-round picks (18th and 19th, respectively) who had productive seasons playing big roles for playoff teams (or would-be playoff teams in the Warriors' case).

The Second Team is always a little more open, as the bar isn't quite as high. However, it's hard to argue with voters on this one.

George and Jackson finished fourth and fifth among all rookies in points per game and did it from draft slots that few would expect (16th for George, 45th for Jackson). They did it on poor teams, however. Meanwhile, Lively played big, productive minutes for a Mavs team that is now in the Western Conference Finals. Thompson played strong defense on the wing for a Houston team that nearly sneaked into the playoffs. And Wallace was a key contributor off the bench for the Thunder, standing out even on a team full of young talent.

One fascinating item to look at is the draft positions of each All-Rookie team member. Here's the 2023 class, from highest to lowest:

No. 1 (Wembanyama) No. 2 (Holmgren, 2022) No. 3 (Miller) No. 4 (Thompson) No. 10 (Wallace) No. 12 (Lively) No. 16 (George) No. 18 (Jaquez) No. 19 (Podziemski) No. 45 (Jackson)

As always, fit can be just as important as the player's overall potential.