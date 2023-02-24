Revealing the latest NBA 2K Mobile Codes and revealing how you can redeem them

NBA 2K Mobile releases free promo codes, and we can reveal what they are, what rewards you receive and also how to redeem them.

The gaming community love sports mobile games, they are a lot of fun and allow you to play as your favourite stars on the move.

These codes in NBA 2K Mobile are great as they give players rewards, and the best thing about it is the fact that all the rewards and codes are free.

With all this taken account, let us dive straight into the latest NBA 2K Mobile codes and find out what free rewards you can receive once they are received.

Latest NBA 2K Mobile Codes (March 2023)

NBA 2K Mobile image showing 2023 All star cards

BACK2BACKMVP: Once you redeem, you will receive a free Nikola Jokić card

Once you redeem, you will receive a free Nikola Jokić card LUKAMAGIC: Once you redeem, you will receive a free Luka Dončić card

How to redeem NBA 2K Mobile Codes

Redeeming codes in NBA 2K Mobile is easy for the gaming community and will only take you a few minutes once you load up. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

Step One: First of all, you need to load up the game and head to the main menu.

Step Two: Once you have done this, head to the Stat Line option, which can be located on the left of your screen.

Step Three: You will see an option to select called News - select this option.

Step Four: When you have done this, a text box will appear. This is where you enter your free promo code.

Step Five: You then redeem the code by pressing redeem and your reward will be available to obtain.

How many times can you redeem the same code in NBA 2K Mobile?

Sadly, you can only redeem the same code once in NBA 2K Mobile; however, this does make perfect sense as the developers are giving you a free reward.

This isn't bad news though due to the fact that they are constantly releasing new codes, so be sure to keep an eye on this page.

Can NBA 2K Mobile codes expire?

Yes, NBA 2K Mobile codes can expire, so be careful and make sure you redeem these latest codes as soon as you see them. We do not get told when they expire, but typically they do when we see a few more new codes come into the game.

You can find out all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport!