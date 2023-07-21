There’s no doubt that when it comes to basketball-centric video games, NBA 2K is on top of the mountain. With its immersive gameplay and captivating graphics that have developed over the years, this gaming franchise is a must-have for any dedicated fan.

Since the release of its first version back in 1999, there have been countless iterations of the game over the past two decades.

It’s definitely difficult to rank which among the multiple versions of the game are the best considering the improvements that its developer—Visual Concepts—try to do every year. Graphics-wise, it’s certainly unfair to even judge and compare the latest ones to the earlier renditions of the game.

However, we still tried to rank the games as fairly as we can based on multiple features. With that being said, let’s take a deep dive below to see which versions of this popular video game stand out the most among all the rest.

Check out our five greatest iterations of the NBA 2k franchise below...

5 NBA 2K12

Most of the time, sequels to a great game fail in the most miserable fashion possible. Thankfully, that isn’t the case with NBA 2K12, as it succeeded in keeping the momentum set by 2K11 a year before.

The secret to 2K12’s success is its awareness of what worked before, with the developers deciding to build on those strengths. It boasted a sense of realism that captured the attention of everyone.

Also, the MyPlayer mode received an upgrade to its interface and gameplay, making it more popular among all other sports games in the year. Updating the rosters of NBA teams in 2K12 was also a well-received move, since rookies were not included in the game because of the lockout during that particular year.

NBA 2K12 definitely took a big leap from it predecessor and so deserves a spot in this Top 5 list.

4 NBA 2K13

Following the success built by NBA 2K12 the year prior, NBA 2K13 continued to step up in the video game scene and delivered a unique and fun experience to gamers when it was released. With a cover that boasts Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, and Derrick Rose, this version of 2K represented everything great about this era of the NBA.

Among the great features NBA 2K13 offered to gamers was the chance to play both the 1992 Dream Team–which was of course led by Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan–and its 2012 Olympic counterpart.

This means basketball fans got the chance to either relive history with the trio of Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird or dominate using LeBron James and Kobe Bryant’s 2012 Olympic squad.

Jay-Z also produced this version of 2K, leadingto some sick beats being used for the soundtrack. Add a Shoe Creator mode to the mix with legit brands included, and gamers had a richer basketball experience with 2K13 unlike anything that had come before in the game franchise.

3 NBA 2K17

2K16 broke new ground when it came out with a MyLeague mode, a feature that allowed gamers to relocate franchises and have complete control to rebrand a team. With All-Star Paul George on the cover, NBA 2K17 took what worked with 2K16 and made it even better by allowing all 30 teams to be relocated in various cities and states. It was undoubtedly a game-changer that gave fans the opportunity to feel like true NBA franchise owners.

Along with that option, this version of NBA 2K gave gamers the freedom to add expansion teams. In this way, there’s an added layer of excitement by affording people to start from scratch when building their own dream team.

The new MyLeague mode on NBA 2K17 did these things as gamers were allowed to make up their own rules, along with having a set of new teams to play with. This level of freedom and control made NBA 2K17 really stand out.

2 NBA 2K1

It’s mind-blowing to think that one of the highest-rated NBA 2K versions was released way back in 2000, a period that doesn’t compare to the graphics and gameplay of today’s offerings. Even if that’s the case, 2K1 still holds a special place in the hearts of many for delivering a gaming experience unknown to NBA fans of that time.

NBA 2K1 won many people over and the introduction of an online multiplayer mode helped connect gamers together to have a different kind of fun. Along with improved gameplay, 2K1 also added iconic courts and arenas, such as Rucker Park, to give people a unique experience when playing this game.

With Allen Iverson on the cover, NBA 2K1 also afforded gamers different modes, such as Association, General Manager, and Street. These options diversified the experience for those who purchased the game and gave them hours' worth of fun with their Sega Dreamcast back then—which was the only gaming console to play this version of NBA 2K.

1 NBA 2K2

Standing above the 24 released versions of NBA 2K is 2K2. Released back in 2001, this iteration broke out of the Sega Dreamcast-mold its predecessors were stuck in by being available for different consoles, such as the PlayStation 2, Gamecube, and XBox. This new development catered to more people and effectively widened its audience by a huge margin. It was a major milestone for the game that ensured that it would be able to reach a wider audience and grow more in popularity.

Before NBA 2K2 came out, a player’s abilities didn’t factor that much into the overall gameplay. In this version, though, the focus on these skillsets, along with the improved defensive schemes, and the addition of several legends, helped elevate the franchise as a whole with its release.

With NBA 2K24 set to come out soon, there’ll be another entry to this iconic franchise. While it remains to be seen what this new version brings to the table, it’s almost a guarantee fans will have a great time spending hours and hours on it, much like the said versions of NBA 2K above.