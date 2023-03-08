NBA 2K23 allows players to roam the city as well as play basketball matches and we can reveal how you can grind rails in the game.

A reason why so many loves this game is due to the fact that you can do so much online. As well as playing as your favourite basketball stars, you can roam the city, buy cosmetics and hang out with friends.

The game mode, The City, has lots to do and due to this, NBA 2K23 will be one which stays popular for a very long time.

So, without further ado, let's look into how players can grind rails within the city in NBA 2K23 and reveal all the steps required.

Read More: NBA 2K23 Season 6: Predicted Release Date

How to grind rails with skateboard in NBA 2K23 in the city

For those who don't know, grind rails is a trick with a skateboard which many spend many hours trying to do in real life. It requires you to jump and be able to grind your skateboard across the rail for multiple seconds.

This skateboard skill is now been turned into a virtual challenge/quest by NBA 2K23 for players to complete within The City. We have managed to work out how to do this for anyone struggling and it doesn't take long to learn at all. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

NBA 2K23 Gameplay footage

Step One: Get yourself there a railing that is around stomach height in The City.

Step Two: Equip your skateboard. To do this, Xbox players have to press LB then select the skateboard in your items. PlayStation players have to press L1 then select the skateboard.

Step Three: Make sure your player is in line with the railing, with the top of the skateboard facing the rail.

Step Four: You then have to perform the 'ollie' trick whilst also moving towards the railing. To do the 'ollie', Xbox players have to simply press A, whilst PlayStation gamers have to press X.

This might take some attempts, but once you have managed to perform the 'ollie' on the railing, then you will have completed the quest to grind rails in The City.

As you can see, this doesn't take long at all, and the best part is that it is also a lot of fun to do so no doubt you will be performing this skateboard trick multiple times after completing the challenge.