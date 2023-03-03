NBA 2K23 players love MyTEAM and the gaming community will be over the moon to see the latest basketball stars given big upgrades via the 16-BIT promo coming out very soon.

For those who do not know, MyTEAM is a fantastic online/multiplayer game mode with NBA 2K23 in which players can build a roster featuring their favourite NBA players from any era as 2K provides you with player cards.

The 16-BIT promo is one of many that you see within MyTEAM, and these are great as you get to try and obtain upgraded cards of various NBA stars.

So, without further ado, let's find out when this promo goes live in NBA 2K23 and look at the ratings of the NBA stars involved.

The NBA 2K community will be very happy as the release date for these special cards to go live in NBA 2K23 is not far away at all. The players will go live in the game on Friday 3rd March 2023 at 8 AM PT, 11 AM ET and 4 PM GMT.

NBA 2K23 16-Bit NBA stars and ratings revealed

Here is the squad in full, and the amazing news is that each player is rated higher than 95, so if you managed to obtain them then you are going to be making yourself a very strong squad. Here is the whole team in full, with their ratings.

NBA 2K23 16-Bit squad

Dark Matter LaMelo Ball: 99 Rated

99 Rated Dark M atter Kristaps Porzingis: 99 Rated

99 Rated Galaxy Opal Kyle Korver: 98 Rated

98 Rated Galaxy Opal Rudy Gay: 98 Rated

98 Rated Galaxy Opal Jonathan Isaac: 97 Rated

97 Rated Galaxy Opal Michael Porter Jr: 97 Rated

97 Rated Pink Diamond Gerald Green: 96 Rated

96 Rated Pink Diamond Mark Eaton: 96 Rated

96 Rated Pink diamond Tony Allen: 96 Rated

96 Rated Pink Diamond Robert Pack: 95 Rated

95 Rated Pink Diamond Dino Radja: 95 Rated

95 Rated Pink Diamond Anfernee Simons: 95 Rated

As you can see there are some amazing-rated players in this squad, so no doubt many will be trying to get multiple of these players for their own team.

How to obtain 16-BIT players in NBA 2K23

You can try and get these players for your own teams, and that is through packs; however, the percentage is low so it could take you a lot of packs to obtain the player you want. It should also be noted that cards vary by pack and any player featured will be included as part of the pack.