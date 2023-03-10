NBA 2K23 have announced the full Highlight Reel squad, with their ratings, and we can reveal when these players will go live in packs.

Online/multiplayer game mode MyTEAM is great as it allows players to build a roster featuring their favourite NBA players from any era as 2K provides you with player cards.

What is great is that developers 2K release a new promo in NBA 2K23 MyTEAM every week, so there is an abundance of new cards to use in the game.

There are some great cards in the Highlight Reel squad, including Kobe Bryant and Anthony Davis, so let's dive into the squad reveal and also tell you their ratings.

The release date for these new cards is not far away at all. The NBA 2K23 Highlight Reel squad will go live in NBA 2K23 on Friday 10th March 2023. The time this promo will go live is 8 AM PT, 11 AM ET and 4 PM GMT.

NBA 2K23 Highlight Reel NBA stars and ratings announced

The great news is that you can look at the squad already and decide which ones you want to try and obtain. This is the MyTEAM Highlight Reel players, with their card variety as well as their ratings.

NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Highlight Reel squad

Dark Matter Kobe Bryant: 99 Rated

99 Rated Dark Matter Anthony Davis: 99 Rated

99 Rated Galaxy Opal Blake Griffin: 98 Rated

98 Rated Galaxy Opal Josh Smith: 98 Rated

98 Rated Galaxy Opal Gary Payton: 98 Rated

98 Rated Galaxy Opal Dominique Wilkins: 97 Rated

97 Rated Pink Diamond James Wiseman: 96 Rated

96 Rated Pink Diamond Dion Waiters: 96 Rated

96 Rated Pink Diamond Lance Stephenson: 96 Rated

96 Rated Pink Diamond Cam Reddish: 95 Rated

95 Rated Pink Diamond Lou Williams: 95 Rated

95 Rated Pink Diamond CJ Miles: 95 Rated

As you can see, all of these cards are 95 rated and above, including a 99 rated Kobe Bryant and Anthony Davis.

Can you obtain these Highlight Reel players in packs?

The great news is that you can obtain all of these Highlight Reel players in packs; however, cards will vary by pack and it should be noted that there is no guarantee that any player featured in this promo will be included in the pack you open.

The probability is rather low, but that doesn't me that you shouldn't try. Hopefully, you will be one of the lucky NBA 2K23 MyTEAM players who receive one.