We have tried to predict the release date for season 6 of NBA 2K23 and also given our reasons as to why we think the new season could go live on this certain date.

The gaming community are thoroughly enjoying season 5 of NBA 2K23, which was released on Friday, February 24th 2023, and it saw an abundance of new content released.

Seasons are released every now and then in NBA 2K23, and this is great due to the fact that developers 2K release lots of great content including cosmetics, in-game currency and rewards.

Despite many enjoying season 5, there will always be those in the gaming community who will always be keeping an eye out for the next season.

When could NBA 2K23 be released?

Sadly as of writing (Monday, February 27th 2023), the NBA 2K23 developers haven't confirmed a release date for us yet; however, they do follow a very consistent pattern which provides us with enough information to predict the release date for you and get it right (give or take a day or two).

In NBA 2K23, we have seen all seasons last around the same length of time, which is six weeks. If you look back at the past release dates for seasons 3, 4 and 5, they have been Friday 2nd December 2022, Friday 13th January 2023 and Friday 24th February 2023.

As you can see, we can already predict that the new season will come on a Friday, as that is the day that 2K have designated to release these new seasons. You can also spot that these seasons have come six months apart, so it is a consistent pattern that NBA 2K23 is showing. With this in mind, we are predicting that season 6 of NBA 2K23 will be released on Friday 7th April 2023.

We will update this page when we are given any official updates around the release date, whether this is news of a delay or a confirmed release date.

Until then, those who love the game should embrace the new season and grind up the levels of the season pass in order to unlock all of the free rewards that they can get. The rewards available in each season are only around for a limited time and will not be able to obtain when a season is live.

