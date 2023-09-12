Highlights NBA 2K24 celebrates its 25th anniversary with new features like ProPLAY and MAMBA MOMENTS, making it one of the best iterations yet.

The introduction of ProPLAY technology brings a more realistic gaming experience, with player movements and animations directly translated into gameplay.

Crossplay is now available, allowing PlayStation and Xbox users to play online together, fulfilling a longstanding request from the 2K community.

The highly anticipated NBA 2K24 marks the franchise’s 25th anniversary, and with their new advancements that includes new features such as ProPLAY, the celebration of the late Kobe Bryant through the MAMBA MOMENTS game mode, and the ground-breaking integration of cross-play, the game was tipped by many to potentially be one of the greatest 2K iterations to ever be released.

GIVEMESPORT were lucky enough to be able to do a hands-on review, and after the first weekend of play, here is our breakdown of why we think they’re right:

Note: The Mamba Edition version of the game was reviewed for PlayStation 5, so some features may be unavailable on other platforms. The game is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Cover Stars

NBA 2K24 Cover Reveal Key Art showing Kobe Bryant

We can’t start this review without mentioning the cover stars for NBA 2K24. As widely expected, NBA2K announced that Hall-of-Famer, Kobe Bryant would be featured as the cover star athlete on both the Kobe Bryant Edition, also known as the standard edition, and the Black Mamba Edition, which offers additional features including 100K virtual currency and 15K MyTEAM points along with much more.

The Kobe Bryant Edition is priced at $69.99/£69.99, while the Black Mamba Edition is a little steeper at $99.99/£89.99. In a US and Canada exclusive, there is also the option to pick up the WNBA edition that features the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu as its cover star. This is the third year in which the game has featured a WNBA player on its cover, and I would have liked to have seen it available outside the United States, as there is no doubt that the WNBA is starting to make waves globally.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24: 10 of the biggest rating upgrades, ft. Martinelli & Hojlund

Upon initial release there was a 25th Anniversary edition which included a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription, however, that was only available on the opening weekend from September 8th – September 10th, and was priced at an increased $149.99/£129.99.

ProPLAY + Crossplay

In an NBA2K first, and for the new-gen consoles only, there is the introduction of ProPLAY technology which is set to revolutionize how we play the game.

How it works is that it takes real-life NBA footage, such as your favourite player’s movements and their animations, and directly translates it into the gameplay itself. Its sole purpose is to provide the gamer with a much more realistic and authentic experience.

So how does it feel to play?

Pretty amazing. You can now Euro step like D’Aaron Fox, show off your handles before taking a step-back three like Stephen Curry, and even shoot a one-handed free-throw like Jeremy Sochan.

The graphics seem somewhat smoother to last year’s 2K23, and when the game transitions into its proPLAY animations, the experience provides the finer intricacies of a player’s signature movements, and at times is so immersive that it can feel like you’re playing in a real-life simulation of an NBA game.

In the developer’s admission that their proPLAY technology will deliver a ‘generational leap in authenticity’, although still in its early stages, it looks to have shown glimpses of its potential, and it is clear to see that gaming as we know it may be about to change forever.

Moving on to what is perhaps one of the most widely anticipated features of the game – CROSSPLAY.

Finally, after hearing the 2K community’s requests, cross-platform capability comes to NBA 2K24. This means that it no longer matters if your friend has a different console than you, as PlayStation and Xbox users can now play online together.

Enabling the crossplay feature is simple. For Playstation users, all you need to do is ensure it is enabled via settings, and then once you’re on your screen you press L1 and R1 (or your platform’s equivalent) and up will come a list of not just friends, but those all around you who are also online, and you can add new 2K friends should you wish.

Although a simple functionality which has already been integrated into a plethora of other games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite, bringing it to NBA 2K24 is a 2K Games first but was one which was much needed, and the 2K community finally get their wish.

MAMBA MOMENTS

In honour of the late Kobe Bryant, there is the all-new addition of the Mamba Moments mode, which is very similar to last year’s 2K23 Jordan Challenge.

Here you will have to take part in a series of challenges, seven in total, that each contain multiple objectives to get you to recreate some of the Black Mamba’s most captivating performances in his illustrious 20-year career as part of the Los Angeles Lakers.

For example, in the first challenge entitled ‘King of Sac’, in a nod to Kobe’s historic Game 4 performance in the 2001 Western Conference Semi-finals, you will have to put on a performance where you have to complete the following: win the game, score 48 points, grab 10 rebounds.

In exchange for your success, for every star you acquire (three are available per challenge), you have the chance to unlock MyTeam cards, as well as being able to redeem some items that will become available in MyCareer.

Before completing the challenges you will be presented with real NBA footage (it is skippable) of the Mamba Moment that you have been tasked to recreate. The choice from the developers to include this is extremely nostalgic, yet also a nod to the late great.

Unfortunately, neither Bryant’s 81-point game nor his final game in which he dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz, are featured in this game mode which is a little bit disappointing. The reduction in the amount of moments to partake in from Jordan’s 2K23 version which consisted of 15 challenges, down to 7 for the Black Mamba is also somewhat disappointing, leaving the consumer wanting more.

There was a lot of potential in this mode for the developers to capitalize on to make it ultimately more special - however, it seems that we have been left a little bit shorthanded on what could have been an even greater tribute for one of the league’s most devastating destroyers on the court.

Nevertheless, the overall gameplay and delivery of this game mode are really enjoyable, especially if you’re a Kobe Bryant fan, and it is a great way to re-live some of the moments that dubbed him as the eighth wonder of the world.

MyCAREER

For several years, 2K have held one of the top spots for single-player experience when it comes to its incredibly detailed career mode, MyCAREER. This year, they’ve gone one step further to provide an even more premium experience.

One of the key additions is the option to now be able to select a build template that resembles a current NBA player. One thing to note is if you do select an NBA player template and don’t adjust any of their attributes, then you will have access to all of their animations right away. The option of building a player from scratch, still remains, although it is slightly different in its format.

There is now a new badge system where they are split into four tiers: S-, A-, B- and C-Tier, with a regression feature being brought in to ‘prevent meta builds’, which has drawn a bit of criticism and uproar in the 2K community. You can now up your badge level progression by working at the Team Practice Facility, the Gatorade Training Facility of at Chris Brickley’s Gym. From our point of view, though, we haven’t progressed through this particular game mode anywhere near enough to notice a significant impact of the regression feature on performance yet.

Starting your career is much different than in past iterations of the game. You no longer have to prove yourself in college, nor do you have to go through the G-League. Instead, you go straight into your NBA career as the most hyped prospect to enter the league since LeBron James, likely alluding to the hype that surrounded Victor Wembanyama going into this year’s NBA Draft.

One thing that stands out is that you now have the option to play only ‘key games’, allowing you to play your most important match-ups that are based on your player’s rival teams and milestone achievements, which helps you achieve GOAT status much quicker – another new feature in this mode.

You will be set different goals throughout your NBA games, and based on whether you achieve them or not, will indicate how many GOAT points you receive. This will impact where you place on the GOAT tier list, with your goal to beat out the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James to rank as No. 1 Overall.

Having the Mamba Edition version in hand meant we had access to 100K VC, something that does not come with the Kobe Bryant Edition, and by using most of it on upgrading our MyCAREER player, we were able to go from a 60 OVR to a 75 OVR in one fell swoop. However, if you are a 2K player who is desperate to achieve a 99 OVR, there is no doubt you would have to turn to micro-transactions and spend even more money to progress your play in all modes of the game.

THE CITY

Another next-gen exclusive is the new-look City within MyCAREER, which is as picturesque as it comes, boasting beautiful beach views which makes you partly wish it existed in reality.

As you progress through your career you will have to decide which affiliation to rep for: Elite or Rise. Your decision is your own preference, but you must choose wisely as each affiliation gives you different perks.

If you choose, ELITE, then you will be gifted permanent scoring and defence boosts, as well as a ‘Two-Way Tenacity’ boost meaning that if your players make a big play on one end of the court, then the boost will be activated for your next possession. If you choose RISE, however, you will instead earn permanent finishing and play-making boosts, as well as a 'Heat Check' boost which rewards you for knocking down perimeter shots.

You will have the option of exploring both, and despite the visual aesthetic of ELITE looking much more appealing to the eye, the rewards for being affiliated with RISE suited the three-level scoring threat build that we created just that little bit better and so for now, that’s where our loyalties lie.

The side quests that The City offer are always enjoyable, and transportation around the city is easier than ever before with the hoverboard which you are given straight away. That easily beats out the skateboard that was given in previous iterations, which was quite slow, and at times difficult to navigate.

That makes completing the more tedious side quests where you have to go all across the City just that little bit more bearable, meaning you will be able to progress through MyCareer at a faster rate.

As a construct, though, the City remains an integral feature of NBA 2K24, and its graphics are insane. The inclusion of a golden statue emulating Kobe Bryant’s celebration when he stood at the scorers’ table when the Lakers won the 2010 NBA championship that sits right in the middle of the City is a touching tribute to the sorely-missed legend.

Read more: Lakers, Warriors, Celtics: Best NBA games on Christmas Day 2023 (ranked)

MyTEAM

For those who may be unfamiliar with MyTEAM, the game mode essentially allows players to build their team made up of players from all eras of the NBA in the format of virtual card collecting.

Much like if you were to collect player cards in real life, you get to enjoy the experience of opening up packs where you receive player cards, as well as attributes, coaches, contracts, stadiums, team jerseys and shoes among other items, only interactively.

There are endless combinations of cards available, and once you form your first roster you can compete in various game modes such as ‘Triple Threat’ where you play 3-on-3, ‘Domination’ where you play 5-on-5 to try and earn 198 stars, and ‘Challenges’ which are frequently updated throughout the year, some of which are limited. Completing these challenges will help you unlock new rewards and cards for your collection.

From there, you can open the Marketplace, where you can buy and sell your cards for VC, to create the best possible team to compete.

There is also a whole host of multiplayer games which can now be enjoyed further through the introduction of crossplay, which the 2K developers say helps reduce matchmaking times across the servers.

One new addition here is the Salary Cap mode which introduces a brand-new format that has never been seen before in NBA 2K. You will now have a salary cap limit on your line-up and the salaries of each individual player is subject to fluctuation throughout the season based on the card’s usage in line-ups. However, we have yet to get around to testing this mode.

Based upon an initial play of MyTEAM, it is somewhat of an exhilarating yet intense experience when opening the packs available to you as you never know what you’re going to get. At times, it can be frustrating, especially after grinding out some wins in Triple Threat, earning a new pack of cards, only to open it and find you’ve acquired a 67-rated two-way player who has barely seen game time in the NBA.

That is all part of the fun, though, and this mode always starts as a slow burner, but the more challenges you compete in, the more likely you are to develop a star-studded roster that has maximized all of its evolutions, and that's when it becomes ultra-competitive.

MyNBA Eras

MyNBA which was introduced back in the 2021 version, replacing what was formerly known as MyLeague. In this mode, you are able to explore iconic eras throughout the NBA such as The Jordan Era, The Kobe Era and even as far back as The Magic vs Bird Era.

In NBA 2K24 we are introduced to the new 'LeBron Era', where we can join the NBA at the point in which LeBron James infamously made his move to South Beach to join the Miami Heat back in 2010. You can choose to follow in his footsteps and join Miami, or you can opt instead to try and change the course of history by choosing to play as a different franchise entirely and making an attempt to dethrone the Heat’s big three of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

You are also given the flexibility to pick whether you want to approach the Era in either the standard way or as a ‘role-player’ which resembles most of the old MyGM mode that was initially introduced in 2K14.

For review purposes we chose to select the standard preset, playing a shortened season of 14 games with the playoffs being a 1 game shootout as opposed to a best-of-7, and we chose to fully jump on the Miami Heat bandwagon by trying to lead them to glory in the first season.

When selecting the team, it was crazy to see how different the NBA looked back then with the likes of the Charlotte Bobcats and New Jersey Nets being around, and the logos of many of the teams such as the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks not resembling what has come to be familiar today. It only feels like yesterday that LeBron shocked the world when he left Cleveland – but it’s been well over a decade.

Having to negotiate trades remains a fun part of the mode, but if you want to keep rosters as similar as possible to how it was in reality, it can become frustrating. Again for review purposes, all trades were declined.

Being the Miami Heat in this era was an absolute CHEAT CODE, finishing first in the Eastern Conference, LeBron winning MVP and comfortably seeing off the Denver Nuggets in five games, capping off an enjoyable experience in a first-ever play-through of this mode.

One thing to note is that although there are five eras you can choose from, once you have completed one you know what to expect going forward, and so it may be that you have achieved what you set out to do which may stop some users from trying out the other eras.

Nevertheless, an extremely nostalgic game mode which brought about a lot of early basketball memories.

THE W

The addition of the WNBA in the game has only been around for the past three iterations of the game. Although this season’s format remains largely the same, you can now choose to start your W career path in one of two ways. You can either go down ‘The Prospect’ path where you enter the league as the No. 1 overall pick, or you can choose ‘The Undiscovered Gem’, where you come into the league as an MVP winner overseas. The path you choose will dictate your overall level to start with, being a 75 OVR if you select the former or an 85 OVR, respectively.

In the review-build, we selected 'The Undiscovered Gem' path, simply due to the 85 OVR, and it shows. From the first game, you are already showing that you can compete with the best in the WNBA, and gameplay is much easier. Therefore, if you are an NBA 2K novice and want to learn how to play the game in a competitive setting, then choosing to start out in The W is highly recommended.

One new addition to The W is the game mode entitled “In Pursuit of Greatness”. Here you are pitted against some of the most gifted WNBA players, where during the season, you will have to take on rival star players in battles, and if you can prove you are the most talented, then you may well secure All-Star honours and have the chances to win the Commissioner's Cup or even the WNBA finals.

Although very far removed in terms of its development in comparison to MyCAREER, it is slowly improving and now provides a much more immersive experience than it had done in the past.

When briefly playing this mode, one thing that stood out was the improved appearances of the players themselves, with the likes of Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart looking much more realistic than ever before. In the two previous versions of The W, it was felt that there was a lack of attention to detail, especially regarding the player’s physical appearance and likeliness to reality in comparison to the NBA side of the game. Shout out to the graphics guys on that one.

Our Verdict: 9/10

2K Games

After logging a tremendous amount of hours of gameplay, the game stands alone at the top of the list of NBA 2K iterations, and we would say it is right near the top of the list of sports games that are currently on the market.

It is arguably S-tier, and in the sports games industry, there is little competition when it comes to balancing out elite-level graphics, along with the sheer amount of game modes which each possess such a high quality of gaming for the consumer. Their attention to detail on how the gameplay translates from the real-life NBA to on the court in the game through ProPLAY, as well as the clear effort that has gone into the other aspects of the game such as the design of MyCity is honestly incredible.

It is clear to see that the 2K developers took on board the feedback that they received from last year by ensuring that they integrated crossplay, something which is becoming a fundamental part of gaming.

It is rare to see so many alterations made in one year based on consumer feedback, but it will only serve to increase the game’s popularity in the future.

With its vast amounts of game modes, there is something to accommodate every type of basketball fan, whether that's the casual gamer who just wants to develop their own player build and play the single-player mode of MyCareer, the nostalgic fan who wants to re-live their earliest NBA memories through MyNBA eras, or fans of the WNBA who can now see their idols more integrated into the game than ever before.

Even if you are brand new to basketball and have limited knowledge of the sport, this game provides you with the opportunities to learn more, and who knows, may even make you a fan of the NBA. Its fully customizable and technologically advanced gameplay certainly has the potential to attract a new audience due to its level of realism, particularly on next-gen consoles.

On the other hand, if you’ve been a hardcore NBA 2K gamer for years, there are many more immersive game modes you can get your teeth stuck into that are brand new as you compete up the ranks to achieve GOAT status.

This is a game like we have never seen before, and there is no better way to cap it off than to give kudos to how it honoured Kobe Bryant, one of the hardest competitors the NBA has ever seen. The Mamba Mentality has been ever-present since the release of NBA 2K21, but now it is immortalized forever in NBA 2K24.

Overall, NBA 2K24 was a very immersive experience, with smooth and polished gameplay that will entertain even the most experienced gamers for hours upon end. There have so far been 25 versions of NBA 2K, but this one tops the lot already. Heck, this may just be the best sports game out there on the market, it is just that good.