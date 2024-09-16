Key Takeaways The ideal two-way point guard build in NBA 2K25 resembles Dejounte Murray's playstyle.

A balanced shooting guard build balances scoring and defense.

You can create a versatile small forward build akin to Jaylen Brown.

We're a few weeks into NBA 2K25 , and thousands of gamers have created their MyPlayers and begun their MyCareers, on a quest for glory in 2K's expansive NBA world.

But for those who are only just getting started, or who might be looking for a new MyPlayer build after testing a few out already, GIVEMESPORT has come up with a guide to the best builds for each position in this year's edition of the popular video game franchise.

Now beware; these are some of the best all-around builds in 2K25. Each player likes to fine tune their builds to most accurately reflect their preferred playstyle, but these prototypes should provide a strong base for hesitant gamers who are still ironing out their MyPlayer.

Point Guard

Shades of Dejounte Murray

The point guard is responsible for bringing the ball up and initiating the offense, while also often being tasked with defending the other team's primary ball-handler. However, the One has to be a proficient scorer as well, capable of spotting up from three-point range or driving into the paint and finishing at the rim.

An all-around point guard build is very useful if you play with friends in The Rec or Pro-Am modes, which is why this build by X user @Koza2K is a great starting point for your build.

This build is best represented in today's NBA by Dejounte Murray , who embodies the ideal traits of a two-way point guard. Capable of affecting play on both ends of the floor, while also showing the scoring touch that is so crucial down the stretch of close games, Murray is a great example to craft your two-way point guard build around.

Shooting Guard

Shades of Donte DiVincenzo

The shooting guard is often the go-to scorer NBA teams over the years. The league today features a number of Two guards that can take over a game with their shooting ability and insane athleticism.

The best shooting guard, however, is one that can be relied on as a scoring threat, but is also dependable as a perimeter defender. This build created by X user @Gixnts embodies that philosophy perfectly, creating a balanced, but incredibly fun shooting guard build.

This build is great for a secondary ball-handler, capable of helping the point guard with playmaking duties, while also threatening the defense from all three levels. Whether you want to get open for a three-pointer, put in work in the mid-range or drive for a thundering dunk, this build will allow you to score in whatever way you like.

The 87 perimeter defense and 91 steal ratings ensure that your player wrecks havoc as a defender on the perimeter, disrupting plays and thwarting shooters with ease.

Small Forward

Shades of Jaylen Brown

Some of the NBA's best players today occupy the small forward position; the spot on the floor that requires the most versatility. The modern Three must be able to score at the rim, shoot from deep and defend multiple positions.

Jaylen Brown is a perfect example of the skillset required to be an elite small forward in modern basketball. Luckily, his skillset is also valuable and effective in NBA 2K25, and this build crafted by content creator @R1CHSOSA is a great model for anyone looking for a wing build.

The 93 dunk rating means that paint defenders will be shivering in their boots when they see your player driving to the hoop, while the 83 three-point rating ensures that you can stretch the floor when needed. Good playmaking attributes make this build a reliable point forward, and the strong defensive and physical stats mean you can switch seamlessly on the defensive end.

Power Forward

Shades of Kevin Durant

The traditional post-scoring, pick and roll power forward archetype is a thing of the past. The modern Four is typically shorter, less physically dominant, but more versatile in both skillset and athletic ability.

Today's power forward can defend both inside and on the perimeter, rebound and provide the ability to stretch the floor on offense. Kevin Durant, despite now being 35 years old, checks off a number of those boxes. This build, made by content creator @Joey2KYT, is a fun archetype for anyone looking to use a power forward in 2K25.

Want to stretch the floor? The 80 three-point rating is plenty. Want to cut to the paint and finish at the basket? An 85 driving layup and 84 driving dunk will make you a threat at the rim. The defensive stats make you a versatile defender, while an 84 block rating and 80 defensive rebound will allow your player to help your center dominate the paint.

Center

Shades of Joel Embiid

The center is often overlooked in the modern NBA, but playing the Five can be both fun and rewarding in 2K. Holding it down as the center is essential in both your MyCareer and in the online modes, as you're responsible for defending the paint and keeping possessions alive with offensive rebounds.

This build, created by YouTuber @YT_Solo, is great for players looking to use a center capable of doing a bit of everything, while making sure that you're well-equipped with a center's most important attributes.

The 96 offensive rebounding rating will make you a beast on the glass, and 93 pass accuracy means you can then find open shooters with ease for second-chance opportunities. With a 77 three-point rating, you'll also be able to stretch the floor if need be.