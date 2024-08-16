Highlights Breanna Stewart tops the WNBA rankings in NBA 2K25 with a 98 overall rating.

A'ja Wilson is also rated 98 overall, excelling in outside scoring and rebounding.

Alyssa Thomas makes a significant jump to a 94 overall, showcasing her strong defensive skills.

The WNBA is more popular than ever. Fueled by up-and-coming superstars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and veteran icons like Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, women's hoops is enjoying a renaissance in sports and pop culture.

The popular video game franchise NBA2K began including the WNBA in its annual game in 2020 and has since added more depth and possibilities for fans who wish to play as their favorite female stars.

As anticipation builds towards the game's annual September release, gamers tune in weeks in advance to find out how high the best players are rated and where they rank among their peers.

The following are the 10 highest-rated WNBA players in NBA 2K25, slated for release on Sept. 6.

1 Breanna Stewart – 98 Overall

Last year's rating – 97

Breanna Stewart is a women's basketball icon who has been dominating the WNBA for years since coming into the league as the Seattle Storm 's first overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft.

Now starring for the New York Liberty , Stewart is one of the league's most versatile players and a dominant forward.

The 29-year-old has come out strong for the East-leading Liberty this season, averaging 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Stewart has also impacted the defensive end, averaging 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in 2024.

Breanna Stewart – NBA 2K25 Ratings Category Rating Outside Scoring 92 Inside Scoring 75 Defending 83 Athleticism 83 Playmaking 78 Rebounding 81

Her impact on the court in real life has been translated well into the video game. Her most dominant skill is her outside scoring, which is rated a 92, up one point from last year.

Stewart also has an 86 three-point rating and a 90 mid-range shot rating.

Her 98 overall rating makes her the top female basketball player in the game, and for good reason.

2 A'ja Wilson – 98 Overall

Last year's rating – 98

A'ja Wilson has been in the WNBA for seven seasons and has been an All-Star in six. Combined with a Rookie of the Year Award, two MVPs, two Defensive Player of the Year Awards and two championships in 2022 and 2023, there is no doubt Wilson is one of the game's best.

Her skills and impact are also translated to NBA 2K25. Like Stewart, Wilson's best rating is in outside scoring, where she has a rating of 93. She also possesses an elite rebounding ability, rated 92 in that department.

A'ja Wilson – NBA 2K25 Ratings Category Rating Outside Scoring 93 Inside Scoring 79 Defending 89 Athleticism 84 Playmaking 70 Rebounding 92

Wilson also features an 84 three-point rating and an outstanding 97 mid-range shot rating. She has six fewer badges than Stewart, which ranks her second despite having the same overall rating as Stewart.

3 Alyssa Thomas – 94 Overall

Last year's rating – 87

One of the most significant jumps in NBA2K25 ratings belongs to Alyssa Thomas.

In NBA 2K24, she had an overall rating of 87. This year's iteration of the game boosts her by seven points, catapulting her to the third-best WNBA player in the game.

The veteran is putting up excellent stats so far in the 2024 season. In 24 games, she is averaging 11.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field. Her strongest individual ability in NBA 2K25 is her defense, where she is rated 85.

Alyssa Thomas – NBA 2K25 Ratings Category Rating Outside Scoring 76 Inside Scoring 70 Defending 85 Athleticism 76 Playmaking 71 Rebounding 69

Despite averaging 9.2 rebounds this season, that is her weakest category in the game, as she is rated 69 in rebounding. Even though she doesn't possess any individual rating over 85, she is well-versed in every other category, particularly defending (85), catapulting her overall rating to 94.

4 Napheesa Collier – 93 Overall

Last year's rating – 91

Napheesa Collier has been one of the strongest and most versatile players in the WNBA this season.

Through 20 games, the Minnesota Lynx forward is averaging a double-double with 20 points and 10.2 rebounds to go along with 3.7 assists and is shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from deep.

Napheesa Collier – NBA 2K25 Ratings Category Rating Outside Scoring 87 Inside Scoring 64 Defending 83 Athleticism 82 Playmaking 77 Rebounding 63

In NBA 2K25, Collier is rated 93 Overall, fourth-best in the game.

Her outside scoring ability is her best trait, rated at 87, and she also puts up strong numbers in defending and athleticism (83 and 82, respectively).

It is, therefore, no wonder why she is ranked as one of the best.

5 Elena Delle Donne – 92 Overall

Last year's rating – 92

The Washington Mystics have gotten something special in Elena Delle Donne. Though she is almost 35 years old, Delle Donne is still putting up decent stats and is ranked highly in NBA 2K25.

Elena Delle Donne – NBA 2K25 Ratings Category Rating Outside Scoring 94 Inside Scoring 71 Defending 75 Athleticism 81 Playmaking 79 Rebounding 58

Delle Donne's strongest skill in the game is her outside scoring, which is rated 94. That figure is actually higher than her overall rating of 92, something that is not often seen.

Delle Donne also features a three-point rating of 85 and a mid-range shot rating of 92. This makes her a threat from all over the court, even past her prime.

6 Brittney Griner – 92 Overall

Last year's rating – 92

The 6-foot-9 center from Phoenix, Brittney Griner, is back and better than ever in NBA 2K25.

She is having a tremendous 2024 season, averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

Brittney Griner – NBA 2K25 Ratings Category Rating Outside Scoring 86 Inside Scoring 74 Defending 80 Athleticism 79 Playmaking 60 Rebounding 69

Despite her having an above-average three-point percentage so far this season, that aspect of her game is not represented in NBA 2K25. She is rated just 59 in that category.

However, Griner has an 86 outside scoring rating, including a 91 mid-range shot rating.

7 Sabrina Ionescu – 92

Last year's rating – 90

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the best players in the WNBA right now. In 25 games this season, the Liberty guard is averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from deep.

Her greatness carries over to NBA 2K25, where she is rated 92 overall.

Like most of the top players, her outside scoring is her top ability, where she is rated 90.

Sabrina Ionescu – NBA 2K25 Ratings Category Rating Outside Scoring 90 Inside Scoring 53 Defending 66 Athleticism 85 Playmaking 86 Rebounding 52

Ionescu also ranks in the mid-80s in both playmaking and athleticism (86 and 85, respectively).

Combined with her 95 three-point rating, she's one of the most dangerous players in the game.

8 Nneka Ogwumike – 92

Last year's rating – 92

Nneka Ogwumike is a 12-year veteran in the WNBA who has maintained consistent play through age 34. Therefore, it is no surprise that she is one of the top-ranked players in NBA 2K25.

Ogwumike is well-versed in every major 2K category, with outside scoring being her best ability at 83.

However, she also has an 84 defending rating and an athleticism rating of 81.

Nneka Ogwumike – NBA 2K25 Ratings Category Rating Outside Scoring 89 Inside Scoring 76 Defending 84 Athleticism 81 Playmaking 73 Rebounding 73

She also has an 83 mid-range shot rating, making her a threat from most places on the court. Ogwumike has no ratings lower than 73, making her a consistent all-around player in NBA 2K25.

9 Jackie Young – 92

Last year's rating – 89

Jackie Young has seen one of the game's most significant rating boosts from last year to this year. Featuring an overall rating of 89 in last year's game, that mark has improved to 92, putting her in the top 10 of this year's players.

Jackie Young - NBA 2K25 Ratings Category Rating Outside Scoring 89 Inside Scoring 57 Defending 73 Athleticism 80 Playmaking 81 Rebounding 48

Young has been a key component of the Las Vegas Aces ' recent success, which makes sense considering her impressive stats.

In NBA 2K25, her strongest asset is her three-point shooting, rated at 95. Her outside scoring ability of 89 makes her one of the game's best.

10 Satou Sabally – 91

Last year's rating – 86

Another massive overall ratings increase from last year's game to this year belongs to Satou Sabally.

Her 91 overall rating in NBA 2K25 is a five-point increase from last year's game, where she was rated 86. Her boost in NBA 2K25 pushes her into the top 10.

Satou Sabally – NBA 2K25 Ratings Category Stat Outside Scoring 88 Inside Scoring 69 Defending 73 Athleticism 79 Playmaking 69 Rebounding 73

Sabally has a three-point rating of 80, making her dangerous from deep. That contributes to her outside scoring rating, which is 88.

Sabally also features great athleticism (79) and decent defending and rebounding (both 73), making her a threat to opponents.