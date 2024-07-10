Highlights NBA 2K25 features three (four in North America) editions: Standard, All-Star, and Hall-of-Fame, with cover stars Jayson Tatum, A'jaWilson, and Vince Carter.

Tatum, Wilson, and Carter all reflect greatness in their respective sports, embodying the theme of "Ball Over Everything."

New game innovations include mode parity across platforms, enhanced realism with ProPLAYTM technology, and updated MyTEAM modes.

There we have it. The NBA 2K25 - the latest edition of the popular basketball video game – cover athletes have been revealed, and who else could it have been other than 2024 NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics , Jayson Tatum?

But as has become the norm over the past few iterations, there will be three (four in North America) versions of the game released, with the standard edition, as well as an All-Star edition, WNBA edition (North American exclusive) and Hall-of-Fame edition.

While Tatum will be the face of the standard edition, NBA 2K25’s All-Star edition will feature both Tatum, and WNBA star A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces together, marking the first time ever that 2K’s flagship video game has globally released a cover featuring a WNBA athlete and really honing in on this year's motto: Ball Over Everything.

The Hall-of-Fame Edition, which will be of limited availability and includes a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription, features NBA legend Vince Carter , who spent 22 seasons in the league.

Cover of Champions

Tatum won 2024 NBA title with Celtics, Wilson is reigning champion and Finals MVP with LV Aces

After a season in which the Celtics clinched their first NBA title since 2008, and made league history by becoming the first franchise to reach 18 titles in their history, having Tatum the Association’s cover star seems almost inevitable.

The five-time All-Star averaged 26.9 points per game on 47.1 percent field goal shooting, along with 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steal per game to help the Celtics cement their place as the best team in the NBA during the regular season, before following that up with 25.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals during the playoffs as he won his first NBA title of his career.

Now, he has the honor of being one of the faces of NBA 2K25.

“It’s an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25,” said Jayson Tatum. “I’ve been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it’s been a dream to one day be on the cover. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life.”

For A’ja Wilson, she has been arguably the best player in the WNBA for a good few years, and is currently on course for perhaps a third league MVP award, having won it back in 2020 and 2022.

As it currently stands, the six-time All-Star is leading the league in points scored with 27.0 points per contest, shooting 52.6 percent from the field, and blocks, with 2.7, while her 10.9 assists per game rank second in the WNBA behind Chicago Sky rookie, Angel Reese (11.9).

But, the 2023 Finals MVP has made history by becoming the first WNBA athlete to feature on a globally-released cover, with only Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu being the only other female athletes to be featured on a special-edition WNBA cover, which is a North American exclusive.

“Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” said A’ja Wilson. “Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience it in-game.”

This year, though, the Hall-of-Fame honor goes to Vince Carter, who played 22 seasons in the league , splitting his time between eight teams, though his longest – and perhaps most memorable – stint was with the Toronto Raptors (1998-2005), whereby his explosiveness and athleticism saw him take the NBA by storm, and he is still considered as one of the greatest dunkers of a basketball that anyone has ever seen.

The eight-time All-Star finished his illustrious career averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the field, and 37.1 percent from behind the three-point line.

“Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have bestowed upon me, this year is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude at my career,” said Vince Carter. “Being named a cover athlete would have always been a special moment for me, but it is a particular honor to be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition.”

New Innovations Coming

Now mode parity between PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

With the latest edition of NBA 2K25 comes new innovations in the game, where, for the first time, there will be mode parity between PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with the exception of crossplay support (only available on next-gen consoles). Players on PC with compatible specs will now benefit from the enhanced realism of ProPLAYTM technology, and the ability to compete in modes such as MyNBA, The W and in The City.

Furthermore, there are new MyTEAM modes, updates in MyCAREER mode, and for those on the next-gen consoles, there is a new sixth era in MyNBA, a more compact and interactive City, and players now have the chance to cement their G.O.A.T. status in The W.

For those on current-gen consoles, there will now be an all-new Neighborhood metropolis to explore in which players can complete quests, earn rewards and eclipse their rivals.

Price details are as follows:

The Standard Edition will be available for £69.99/$69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, £59.99 PC, and £49.99 on Nintendo Switch.

will be available for £69.99/$69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, £59.99 PC, and £49.99 on Nintendo Switch. The WNBA Edition, a GameStop exclusive, will be available for $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and only available in North America (physical only).

a GameStop exclusive, will be available for $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and only available in North America (physical only). The All-Star Edition will be available for £89.99/$99.99 on PS5 & PS4, Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This edition includes 100,000 VC and MyTEAM content, 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR), 3 Diamond Shoe Cards, 3 Takeover Boosts, and 1 Amethyst Coach Card; as well as MyCAREER content, including 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games), 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games), Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey, Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin, and a 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt.

will be available for £89.99/$99.99 on PS5 & PS4, Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This edition includes 100,000 VC and MyTEAM content, 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR), 3 Diamond Shoe Cards, 3 Takeover Boosts, and 1 Amethyst Coach Card; as well as MyCAREER content, including 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games), 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games), Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey, Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin, and a 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt. The limited availability Hall of Fame Edition will be offered through September 8th for £129.99/$149.99 on PS5 & PS4, Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One, and PC. The special Hall of Fame Edition includes everything in the All-Star Edition plus a MyCAREER Vince Carter Cover Jersey, a Season 1 Pro Pass with 4 upfront Pro Pass rewards and a 12-Month NBA League Pass Subscription*.

Pre-Orders have already begun, and you can get yours here.