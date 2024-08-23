Key Takeaways NBA 2K25 is set for release on September 6th, 2024 with early access on September 4th for pre-orders.

Kawhi Leonard, at 92 overall, feels underrated compared to other players.

RJ Barrett, Jaden McDaniels, Bam Adebayo and Scottie Barnes all deserve a stronger rating than they received.

After a disappointing installment of the yearly release with NBA 2K24 , the game developers will try their hand at a better entry into the video game franchise with NBA 2K25 .

NBA 2K24 received underwhelming reviews across the board. IGN gave it a disappointing 6/10, the rating on Metacritic sits at 68%, and GameStop followed suit with a mediocre 6/10 as well.

Screen Rant called the game, "Not quite a slam dunk."

NBA 2K25 will be released on September 6th, 2024 globally. Players can get early access on September 4th if they pre-order any version of the game.

Certainly, NBA 2K25 will have its work cut out for it in terms of reestablishing the quality of the franchise. However, with the bar set relatively low in terms of expectations, that could actually be a good thing for 2K.

One of the most exciting parts of the yearly cycle of the video game is seeing the ratings at the beginning of the year for all the NBA players. As is the case with a lot of things related to NBA 2K, they are never quite perfect.

All in all, the top 10 best players in the game is a list that is fairly respectable. However, the further one travels down the list, the more they will see ratings that just make them scratch their heads.

This feels especially true when stacking up the ratings of a certain individual versus another that feels fairly comparable. As a result, there are plenty of players who start off the year feeling quite underrated in the game.

A lot of those entries certainly exist in the game. However, the five biggest offenses stand out just a touch bigger than the rest.

5 Kawhi Leonard – 92 Overall

What his rating should be: 94-95 overall

Kawhi Leonard is a tricky player to have discussions about relating to where he ranks among the NBA's best.

The injury concerns about Leonard are obvious. After having one of his healthiest regular seasons in recent memory where he played 68 games, Leonard once again bowed out early from the NBA Playoffs due to injury.

However, when he was available, it was clear that Leonard was still an elite player in the league. His 92 overall rating does not reflect that adequately.

Kawhi Leonard – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 23.7 RPG 6.1 APG 3.6 SPG 1.6 BPG 0.9 FG% 52.5 3P% 41.7 TS% 62.6 PER 23.2 WS 8.9

Leonard had a strong two-way season, posting a healthy scoring average of 23.7 points per game on near 50-40-90 splits. He just fell short of that distinction in the free throw category, where he shot 88.5 percent.

Nonetheless, Leonard finished the season as an All-Star and All-NBA Second Team selection. The problem with Leonard's rating is where he stands in relation to some of the players listed above him.

Players like Kyrie Irving , Donovan Mitchell , and Ja Morant are all rated above The Claw. Any one of those feels questionable for one reason or another.

Should Leonard stay healthy early in the season, one would imagine that his rating will see plenty of opportunity to go up as soon as the first round of updates comes around.

4 RJ Barrett – 81 Overall

What his rating should be: 84-85 overall

RJ Barrett does not receive enough credit for the player he was after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Toronto Raptors .

RJ Barrett – 2023-24 Stats with the Raptors Category Stat PPG 21.8 RPG 6.4 APG 4.1 FG% 55.3 3P% 39.2 TS% 61.5

Barrett greatly improved his efficiency in the 32 games he played for the Raptors. It should not be a surprise to see Barrett continue to build on that success and position himself to be one of the major breakout candidates for 2024-25.

The Most Improved Player award is something that Maple Mamba should have every opportunity to win, given the need for a co-star beside Scottie Barnes in Toronto.

RJ Barrett – Paris 2024 Olympic Stats Category Stat PPG 19.8 RPG 3.8 APG 3.5 FG% 58.3 3P% 43.8 MPG 28.8 GP 4

Despite Canada's disappointing run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , that resulted in them being eliminated in the quarter-finals against France, Barrett continued to showcase his improvements as a player.

His scoring efficiency was worth noting, serving as the running mate for Canadian superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander . If that's the version of Barrett that is wearing a Raptors uniform in 2024-25, his 2K rating will not stay at 81 overall for long.

3 Jaden McDaniels – 80 overall

What his rating should be: 83 overall

Jaden McDaniels finally received the defensive notoriety that he deserved last season. At the end of the 2023-24 regular season, McDaniels was selected to his first All-Defensive Team.

However, it did not stop there. During the NBA Playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves drew a first round matchup against the Phoenix Suns . It revived an old quote from Anthony Edwards in the process.

While the numbers from the series for Kevin Durant do not look too awful, when one considers the relative ease with which the Timberwolves were winning those games, it is hard to view them as having a true impact on the series.

Jaden McDaniels – 2023-24 Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 10.5 12.2 RPG 3.1 3.8 SPG 0.9 0.9 BPG 0.6 1.1 FG% 48.9 51.4 3P% 33.7 42.9 DWS 3.1 0.5 DBPM 0.7 1.6

McDaniels has proven himself to be a very valuable role player for the Timberwolves. Perhaps some will hold that against him when it comes to his 2K rating.

However, when there are other role players who have been treated quite kindly by the ratings team at 2K Sports, it feels odd that McDaniels would not have that same treatment extended to him.

Unlike the previous two entries, McDaniels could face an uphill battle to improve his rating throughout the year. Perhaps by the end of the season, if McDaniels can have another All-Defensive campaign, he can secure his spot among the other elite role players in the league.

2 Bam Adebayo – 88 Overall

What his rating should be: 91 overall

Bam Adebayo feels like a player who should benefit from the way that NBA 2K does their rating system. He is a player who excels in a few key areas while not necessarily having many standout areas in which he is poor.

Despite that, he has been saddled with an 88 overall to start the year in NBA 2K25. That does not feel like a proper reflection of how great of a player the Miami Heat star is.

Bam Adebayo – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 19.3 RPG 10.4 APG 3.9 SPG 1.1 BPG 0.9 FG% 52.1 3P% 35.7 TS% 57.6 WS 7.2 BPM 2.4

Perhaps the issue with Adebayo is that he feels like one of those players where his box score does not capture how great of a talent he is.

Or perhaps the mediocrity he has been forced to endure with the Heat, as a result of two unexpected NBA Finals runs, has forced him into an environment that is not suited to showcasing him as the winning player that he is.

In any case, Adebayo feels quite undervalued at an 88 overall. This feels especially true after the season he had where he finished as an All-Star, All-Defensive First Team member, and third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

If the Heat can exceed expectations in 2024-25, Adebayo should be a primary candidate for a ratings boost as the year goes along.

1 Scottie Barnes – 85 Overall

What his rating should be: 88-89 overall

Given the disappointing season that the Raptors had in 2023-24, it is tough to imagine NBA 2K giving many of the players a fair shake when it comes to their ratings. Even then, having Barnes at 85 overall feels downright disrespectful.

Scottie Barnes – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 19.9 RPG 8.2 APG 6.1 SPG 1.3 BPG 1.5 FG% 47.5 3P% 34.1 TS% 56.6

Similar to Adebayo, Barnes is a player who should benefit from the way NBA 2K does their rating system. He is a tremendous all-around talent, with his versatility being his major selling point.

Despite that, Barnes ended up ranking lower than players like Evan Mobley , Franz Wagner , Cade Cunningham , Jalen Williams , etc. None of those players are better than Barnes currently is.

Masai Ujiri has clearly identified Scottie as the player he wants to build this Raptors team around.

“We are so proud of Scottie for the player & leader he has become. I’ve said before that he is the type of player you build a team around. Well, we are doing that… Together, our future starts here. It starts now." - Masai Ujiri

One would imagine that it should not take too long into the start of the 2024-25 season for Barnes to shoot up the 2K ratings.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.