NBA 2K25 is 2K Games' latest edition in the lineup of their flagship basketball game, and once again they have gone above and beyond to push the boundaries of what can be achieved within next-generation gaming, and they left no stone unturned.

With its abundance of upgraded gameplay, re-innovated game modes, as well as new additions to attract both beginner players, and seasoned professionals, there is really something for everyone to dig their teeth into with this new release that will provide limitless hours of fun and entertainment.

Note: The All-Star edition of the game was reviewed on PlayStation 5 by GIVEMESPORT, so some features may be unavailable on other platforms. The game is available for purchase now on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Gameplay

NBA 2K25 might feature the smoothest and most advanced gameplay the franchise has ever seen. Movement feels as realistic as it ever has, with momentum playing a huge part in how players move around the court, handle the ball and interact with one another.

The gameplay innovations are powered by ProPLAY, adding 9,000 animations from real-life NBA footage to recreate ultra-realistic basketball action. Want to hit LeBron James ’ trademark stepback three-pointer? You can do it. Want to freeze your defender and create separation with Kyrie Irving g? No problem. Playing as your favorite NBA stars has never felt more rewarding.

The dribbling system has received an overhaul, with players seamlessly switching hands, as well entering and exiting certain dribble moves on a regular basis, thanks to the new ProPLAY engine.

Finishing at the rim feels as natural as it ever has, with a ton of animations added to reward ball-handlers for finding and attacking the right angles when they drive to the rim. Gone are the days of defenders completely throwing off a shot attempt at the rim simply by standing there. 2K25 rewards offensive players for outsmarting their defenders, and challenges defending players to more accurately time their contests.

MyCareer

One of NBA 2K's most attractive features over the years has been its lengthy career mode, where players start by creating their own, fully customizable MyPlayer, including the construction of a build which sees users able to tailor the player to their preferred playing style and attributes, which they then take through the course of NBA seasons.

This year, though, players have the choice of either hopping straight into the league as a rookie, or alternatively, playing through the Heart of a Dynasty storyline, whereby players are faced with multiple competitive challenges as they seek to lay the foundations of their career by climbing up the 'Dynasty Rankings'. This particular path gives a much more in-depth storyline and is well worth the additional playing time before making the step-up to the pros.

But just like any MyCareer mode of the past, if your MyPlayer is to be at the elite level, then it will require the user to rely - sometimes heavily - on microtransactions, where users can purchase virtual currency (VC) to make attribute upgrades, though the All-Star Edition comes with 100K VC and that additional currency considerably boosts a player's overall ranking.

By no means, though, does not purchasing additional VC devalue the user's experience, with both quests and the detailed story mode more than enough to keep you coming back for more on a daily basis, where users would fare just fine against the opposition, without forking out for upgrades.

2K25 feels much more polished, with its metropolis, The City, being made much more compact, and with its newly streamlined look and feel, the whole experience feels smoother than Kyrie Irving 's Shammgod.

MyTeam

For the MyTeam fans, this year’s edition is once again filled with exciting features and modes that’ll keep players entertained for hours on end. While the menu can seem confusing at first, the new Learn 2K feature and the UI help it provides will bring both newer and seasoned players up to speed with the changes made to MyTeam.

After you open your starter pack, the mode presents you with a slew of challenges to get you started and get familiarized with gameplay and squad building. Players who prefer offline modes should have no issues grinding various challenges to improve their teams, while online players can still count on the tried and trusted PvP events to test out their rosters against their peers.

2K has introduced four new modes into MyTeam this year: Triple Threat King, Breakout, Showdown and King of the Court. Each of these modes are available for both offline and online play.

The auction house is back after taking a year off, and MyTeam will now feature a new rep system; a year-long token of success that operates similarly to a season pass, allowing players to unlock various cards as they play.

MyTeam is easy to get sucked into, and can be very enjoyable for fans of both easy-going gaming, or challenging competition. However, the mode is still very much geared towards encouraging players to spend money to buy packs. But, the mode can still be enjoyed without spending any more money on it, but the experience may be limited.

Visuals

Since next-gen consoles were released back at the end of 2020, we have seen a huge leap in visual graphics and performance, and a freakishly close-to-life likeness of NBA players in 2K has become the norm.

However, this luxury has been taken for granted in previous iterations as it pertains to 'The W', 2K25's game mode where, like in MyCareer, players can create MyPlayer's before going on to compete against some of the WNBA 's greatest ever stars to try and achieve GOAT status.

But in an effort to keep in-line with that of the surge of popularity in women's basketball, largely as a result of its stellar 2024 rookie class that features Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, among others, 2K25 really honed in on ensuring that the visuals of the entire W was up to scratch.

From having players' hair move from side to side as they're running up and down the court, to having additional visuals to accompany the gameplay, such as being able to participate in press conferences in what is a first for The W, 2K have taken monumental strides in improving graphics for modes which are likely to see a surge in interaction off the back of a historic 2023-24 WNBA season.

Elsewhere, both on and off-court visuals are bright and crisp, with energy seeping through its use of color, creating dynamic backdrops and courts across The City, while also having used lighting to enhance the realism of the NBA's biggest stars.

All in all, at launch, 2K25 enters the market with a sense of already being like an established league veteran, where it is comfortable in possession, whilst knowing when, and where, to make the right plays, and is easily one of the standout sports titles of 2024, further propelling 2K to new heights, leaving their competitors wondering how they can bridge a gap that is bigger than the Eurostep.