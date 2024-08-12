Highlights Grayson Allen boasts an impressive three-point rating of 93 in NBA 2K25 after leading the league in three-point percentage last season.

Kevin Durant surprises with a three-point rating of 92, showcasing his underrated prowess as a pure shooter.

Stephen Curry reigns supreme with a perfect three-point rating of 99, cementing his status as the greatest three-point shooter of all time.

With the release of the popular basketball sim NBA 2K25 around the corner, the game's developers have started unveiling each player's ratings.

Often a topic of discussion among NBA fans, NBA 2K ratings are always a subject for debate before the new season begins. One of the most polarizing ratings categories is three-point shooting.

A few notable names headline this year's list. Here are the top five highest-rated long-distance shooters in NBA 2K25.

5 Mike Conley Jr. – Minnesota Timberwolves

Three-Point Rating: 89

Perhaps a surprising addition to the top 5, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. has a three-point rating of 89 in NBA 2K25.

Conley Jr. has quietly climbed the ranks as a premier three-point shooter over the years, an impressive feat for someone labeled an inconsistent shooter coming out of Ohio State in 2007.

Though Conley Jr. isn't necessarily known as a high-volume outside threat, he shot a career-high 44 percent from downtown in 2023-24, mainly as a spot-up shooter.

Mike Conley Jr. Shooting Splits – 2023-24 Season Above the Break 3P% Left Corner 3P% Right Corner 3P% 2023-24 42.7 51.1 47.1

Conley Jr. only took 5.3 threes per game last season but was highly accurate whenever the ball came his way. He's nearly automatic from either corner; he converted over half of his threes from the left corner, which helps keep the floor spaced for Anthony Edwards .

4 Klay Thompson – Dallas Mavericks

Three-Point Rating: 89

Despite a bit of a down year by his lofty standards, new Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is still one of NBA 2K's top shooters. It's a testament to Thompson's status that he can maintain such a high rating. He finished outside the top-25 in three-point percentage in 2023-24.

Regardless of his spot on this list, Thompson is a perpetual threat to have a huge night in NBA 2K.

Klay Thompson Shooting Splits – 2023-24 Season Above the Break 3P% Left Corner 3P% Right Corner 3P% 2023-24 38.7 30.4 50.0

He's still more than capable of knocking down most open looks from the perimeter and finds a lot of triples from the right corner and in transition.

Alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving , gamers will have tons of opportunities to exploit Klay's legendary traits from the outside.

3 Kevin Durant – Phoenix Suns

Three-Point Rating: 92

While his superstar status is never in doubt, Kevin Durant is often overlooked when discussing the NBA's most pure shooters.

In 2023-24, Durant made threes at a 41 percent clip, the fifth-best mark of his 16-year career.

Durant's a career 39 percent shooter from downtown but does a lot of his work from multiple areas on the court.

Kevin Durant Shooting Splits – 2023-24 Season Above the Break 3P% Left Corner 3P% Right Corner 3P% 2023-24 40.1 50.0 44.1

Durant's signature shot, an above-the-break three from straightaway, is surprisingly less efficient than his shots from the corner. That said, Durant's volume as a pull-up shooter also pales compared to how many shots he gets from an assist.

In NBA 2K, Durant's entire offensive package makes him one of the deadliest players in the game.

2 Grayson Allen – Phoenix Suns

Three-Point Rating: 93

The league leader in three-point percentage last season, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen shot a career-high 46 percent from deep in his first year with the franchise.

Fittingly, he claimed the second-highest rating in NBA 2K25 at 93.

Allen's prowess as a shooter has always been known, but he ascended as the league's most accurate shooter as a complementary leg of Phoenix's talented starting five.

Grayson Allen Shooting Splits – 2023-24 Season Above the Break 3P% Left Corner 3P% Right Corner 3P% 2023-24 45.2 56.5 34.0

Allen has the luxury of setting up shop from beyond the arc and finding threes both above the break and in the corner. Allen's release point and consistency helped him shatter his previous career-high of 41 percent, which he set back in the 2021-22 season.

1 Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors

Three-Point Rating: 99

Stephen Curry , the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made, checks in at No. 1 with a perfect rating of 99.

Coming off the heels of his heroic performances in the 2024 Olympics for Team USA (he hit 17 threes combined in the last two games of the tournament), it's ideal timing for 2K's ratings release.

Curry has maintained a top rating in NBA 2K since he was originally drafted back in 2009; his combination of incredible accuracy and degree of difficulty is unrivaled.

Stephen Curry Shooting Splits – 2023-24 Season Above the Break 3P% Left Corner 3P% Right Corner 3P% 2023-24 39.6 52.4 55.6

Curry is an ideal player to use in NBA 2K since much of his game mirrors the wide-open, arcade style of basketball most gamers prefer.

Last season, Curry shot lights out from both corner zones. However, whether he finishes as a top-five shooter in any given year or not, he will always be considered for the highest rating.