Several players are expected to set the NBA on fire this 2023-24 season. Of course plenty of eyes will be on the usual suspects like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic, but there are also a number of rising stars who are well primed to make the leap in their games in the new campaign.

Having said that, let's take a look at those guys who might just be able to surprise NBA fans with their brilliant performances in the season and, potentially, make their first All-Star team in the process.

5 Paolo Banchero

There wasn’t much to be excited about the Orlando Magic before they won the right to go first in the 2022 NBA Draft. After that, though, the Eastern Conference team was on everyone’s radar as Paolo Banchero immediately made an impact during his first year in the NBA.

In the 72 games last season, Banchero played as the Magic’s starting power forward, the Rookie of the Year winner averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. While his outside shot definitely needs some improvement, there’s no denying that the 6-foot-9 star has what it takes to become Orlando’s main focal point on offense with the way he draws defenses to him.

After his rookie campaign, the Magic are looking to build on this momentum and align it with the team’s other young players, such as German star and FIBA World Cup champion Franz Wagner.

With a full season ahead of him, it’s not hard to imagine Banchero taking his game to another level. If this happens, expect the votes to come in for him before the All-Star Game commences.

4 Jaren Jackson Jr.

It’s a shame Ja Morant will have to miss the first 25 games of the upcoming season due to off-court issues including firearms. But the All-Star point guard’s loss can be a boon to his teammate when it comes to the prestigious event. In this scenario, the player who stands to gain the most here is Jaren Jackson Jr.

Sure, the offense will run through Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart, the Memphis Grizzlies’ premier acquisition from the Boston Celtics in the 2023 offseason. But Jackson’s solid performance last season is one of the reasons why their team rose in the Western Conference. His averages of 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 steal, and 3.0 blocks per game gave the franchise a defensive anchor, one that allowed the team to rise in the standings.

With Morant out of the picture, there are more opportunities for Jackson to improve his offense. And if he does just that and maintains the same defensive intensity on the other end, the 6-foot-11 big man might be able to play in his first All-Star Game soon.

3 Mikal Bridges

Back when Mikal Bridges played five seasons for the Phoenix Suns, the former Villanova standout averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He also played his three-and-D role to perfection as Devin Booker and Chris Paul ran the offense during his time with the team.

Even if that’s the case, there’s no denying that Bridges has what it takes to be a great offensive player, just as he is when it comes to defense. This is evident in how he played for the Brooklyn Nets right after Phoenix traded him there in exchange for Kevin Durant. Since then, Bridges has averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steal per game.

It’s not a reach to see Bridges rising up to the occasion now that he’s playing for the Nets as the new season starts. With a team comprised mostly of young talents, there’s a big chance he’s going to stand out from all those guys as the regular season progresses. If things go well for Bridges in Brooklyn, this will likely lead to an All-Star nod for the young stud next year.

It shouldn’t be forgotten as well that Bridges got some valuable experience playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. With that being said, Nets fans shouldn’t be surprised if Bridges takes his game further this 2023-24.

2 Tyrese Maxey

Considering all the drama surrounding James Harden, it’s expected all along that Tyrese Maxey will have a more prominent role with the team moving forward. In fact, it’s even safe to assume that the Sixers could give him the opportunity to assume the Robin role to Joel Embiid’s Batman.

Sure enough, Maxey has what it takes to be the next big thing in the City of Brotherly Love. Just last season, his third in the league, the explosive guard averaged 20.3 points on 41% shooting from deep, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

Sixers fans will also love the fact how Maxey has responded to the challenge of stepping up when he needs to. Remember when Ben Simmons forced his way out of Philly, it was Maxey who assumed his role with the team. With more starts in 2021-22, he upped his rookie numbers of 8.0 points to 17.5, 1.7 rebounds to 3.2, and 2.0 assists to 4.3.

With a bigger role this 2023-24, an All-Star selection might just be on the horizon for Maxey.

1 Jalen Brunson

After spending years playing in Luka Doncic’s shadow, Jalen Brunson finally broke out as the New York Knicks’ best player last season. In the 68 games he played as a Knick, the crafty point guard notched averages of 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest.

His effort in running the point for New York helped the team reach the Eastern Conference semifinals in the 2023 playoffs. Even though they eventually lost to the Miami Heat, Brunson’s star shone brighter than the rest, strengthening his claim as a future All-Star this new season.

Jalen Brunson career averages (2018-2023) Points 14.3 Rebounds 3.1 Assists 4.2 FG% 49.3% 3-Point FG% 38.6%

Although these players have performed well and their chances of making the All-Star Game look good, other names may surprise everyone in this new campaign. Be on the lookout for these players and more as another exciting and interesting season starts anew.

