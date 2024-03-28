Highlights Crew chief admits missed foul call at end of Clippers-76ers game, which ended with fireworks amid the no-call.

Intense last-minute included turnovers, fouls, and furious coach reactions that went viral.

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to struggle without Joel Embiid, and the Los Angeles Clippers are in fourth place in the West.

It can be quite frustrating for teams when the referees do not call fouls on plays where they should have been called.

That goes up to a whole different level when missed calls happen during games at the end of the regular season that are crucial to winning due to their situations in the playoff picture, especially with what happened Wednesday night between the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

How It All Went Down

Chief official admits missed foul on the final play

After the Clippers escaped with a 108-107 victory against the 76ers, crew chief Kevin Scott said in a pool report that a foul should have been called on a drive by 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. on the final play of the game.

"On the last play on the floor, in real time, the crew interpreted that play as the defender jumping vertically. However, in postgame video review, we did observe some slight drift to his left by the defender [Paul] George, and a foul should have been ruled," - crew chief Kevin Scott after the game.

The final minute of the contest was a frenzy as it featured multiple reviews, involving a wedgie that wound up in a jump ball, two turnovers from Philadelphia, two and-1s from Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard, and ultimately, Oubre's driving play. He was down on the ground with the Clippers getting the defensive stop they needed to secure the victory.

Infuriated with the non-call, Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse charged onto the court to argue with the officials, needing his assistants to restrain him.

"I think [Oubre] took it in there pretty hard. I looked at it on our computers a couple times. I thought it was certainly contact, certainly as much of the last two or three that got called and-1s at the other end. I thought it was enough contact to call. [But] that's the way it goes sometimes," - Nick Nurse regarding the missed call.

Oubre also joined the fray, pointing at each of the three officials -- Scott, JB DeRosa and Brandon Adair -- before being ushered away. He reflected on his actions, saying it was a "heat of the moment" decision due to the intensity of the game.

"We're not perfect. The refs aren't perfect. I want to apologize for just losing my cool, because that's something I try to work on each and every day, and try to represent God in the best way I possibly can, and that wasn't it...So I'll take whatever penalties come with that, and you have to move on, but I got to be better in a sense," - Kelly Oubre during postgame.

What's Next For Both Teams

Clippers Stay At 5th in the West, 76ers Slip to 8th in the East

As the game ended, it reflected on both teams about how their recent play had affected their standing in their respective conferences.

Philadelphia continues to struggle without the NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player, Joel Embiid, who remains sidelined but is getting close to returning from the procedure he underwent on his left lateral meniscus seven weeks ago. After Wednesday's loss, the 76ers are 13-26 without him.

The 76ers find themselves in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They missed an opportunity to get close to the sixth-place Indiana Pacers, who suffered a defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Philadelphia heads out on the road to face third-place Cleveland next on March 29.

"I keep saying the same thing. I know every time we step on the floor trying to win, but if we're able to get Big Fella back, we just need to be stepping in the right direction. I feel like whoever we play come playoff time or whatever the situation is, I feel like we have a great opportunity and a great chance with him on our team," - Tyrese Maxey on Embiid returning soon.

On the other hand, the Clippers endured back-to-back losses to the 76ers and Pacers before avenging their defeat against the former. Having begun their four-game East Coast trip on Wednesday, they are in a fierce battle in the West standings as they try to maintain their fourth-place seeding while avoiding the danger of being in the Play-In Tournament by having a sizable lead over the teams below them.

Having lost six of their last nine games prior to Wednesday, the Clippers hope to get back on track with their next road matchup being against the Orlando Magic on March 29.