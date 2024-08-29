Key Takeaways PER summarizes player value in a single number, taking into account both positive and negative stats in an all-in-one stat model.

VORP measures how many points a player adds to his team over a replacement player on the floor, prioritizing longevity.

PIE gauges a player's impact on the game by percentage, factoring both offense and defense, with leaders often reflecting the best players.

At its core, basketball is a pretty simple game. Put the ball in the hoop and don't walk without dribbling. However, as analytics take over and scouting is done more and more by computers and complicated mathematics, the "eye test" has been replaced by a series of advanced stats that seek to determine which players have the biggest impact on winning.

Of course, teams, fans, and general managers still have to watch games to keep tabs on team chemistry, catch highlights, and evaluate talent, but advanced stats like VORP, PER, and WS have become the new normal, seemingly replacing well-known and simple stats like PPG, RPG, and FG%.

As the NBA transitions into a new era, all of the new categories that are taking the league by storm have been met with a mixture of enthusiasm, skepticism, and confusion. As NBA Awards have become dominated by advanced stats darlings like Nikola Jokic , Victor Wembanyama , and Luka Dončić here's an explainer for every stat that has made its way into the basketball lexicon.

PER (Player Efficiency Rating)

PER looks to measure a player's per-minute production

Player Efficiency Rating (PER) was developed by John Hollinger while he worked for OregonLive. Hollinger has since worked for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies , and The Athletic, although his contributions to advanced stats are what he is best known for.

PER is an all-in-one NBA stat that measures per-minute production. The league average PER is always 15.0, as it adjusts for the pace of play and changes in league-wide scoring. PER takes into account both positive and negative stats and aims to produce a single number that summarizes a player's value.

All-Time NBA PER Leaders (Career) Rank Player PER 1 Nikola Jokić 28.08 2 Michael Jordan 27.91 3 LeBron James 27.06 4 Anthony Davis 26.84 5 Shaquille O'Neal 26.43 6 David Robinson 26.18 7 Wilt Chamberlain 26.16 8 Bob Pettit 25.45 9 Giannis Antetokounmpo 25.41 10 Kevin Durant 25.00

Since PER is a stat that factors in a player's value added in just a minute, players with comparatively shorter careers like Jokic and Bob Pettit can rack up high PERs, while players with longer careers like Tim Duncan and Vince Carter are not rewarded for their longevity.

The formula for PER is not straightforward, and several online tools have been introduced to instantly calculate it.

PER Formula: (FGM x 85.910 + STL x 53.897 + 3PTM x 51.757 + FTM x 46.845 + BLK x 39.19 + OFFREB x 39.19 + AST x 34.677 + DEFREB x 14.707 - PF x 17.174 - FT MISSES x 20.091 - FG MISSES x 39.19 - TOV x 53.897) x (1/MP)

Like most statistical categories, PER does not factor in clutch performances or shot creation. It also does not factor in players who play off-ball. However, as far as all-inclusive NBA stats go, PER is widely regarded as the best.

VORP (Value Over Replacement Player)

VORP aims to measure how many points a player adds per 100 possessions

Unlike PER, Value Over Replacement Player (VORP) is a cumulative stat that rewards longevity. Much like PER, it aims to be an end-all-be-all measurement of player production, although it also falls short in some key areas.

VORP aims to measure how many points a player adds to his team over a replacement player. A replacement player is recognized as a second-unit player, and when a second-unit player is on the court, teams are usually outscored by two points, so while an average PER is 15, an average VORP is -2.

NBA VORP Leaders Rank All-Time Leaders Career VORP Single-Season Leaders Single-Season VORP 1 LeBron James 151.92 Michael Jordan (1987-88) 12.47 2 Michael Jordan 116.05 LeBron James (2008-09) 11.79 3 John Stockton 106.53 Michael Jordan (1988-89) 11.43 4 Karl Malone 98.96 David Robinson (1993-94) 11.36 5 Chris Paul 97.31 Michael Jordan (1990-91) 10.77 6 Kevin Garnett 96.86 Michael Jordan (1989-90) 10.61 7 Tim Duncan 91.09 Nikola Jokic (2023-24) 10.59 8 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 85.72 Michael Jordan (1986-87) 10.58 9 Dirk Nowitzki 84.82 LeBron James (2009-10) 10.34 10 Kevin Durant 84.57 Julius Erving (1975-76) 10.30

VORP, much like PER, is not a "per game" stat, as it aims to measure a player's overall impact. The main flaw with VORP is that the measurement of a "replacement player" is rather arbitrary, and there are no set criteria for setting the benchmark.

PIE (Player Impact Estimate)

PIE aims to measure a player's contribution to the game

Player Impact Estimate (PIE) has been heralded as a more complete version of PER, as it places a higher value on defensive metrics. PIE, in simple terms, looks to measure what percent of the game a player impacts.

So, for example, if the vast majority of the Denver Nuggets ' possessions end with either a Jokic shot, assist, or turnover, he would have a higher PIE than a player who stands in the corner and occasionally shoots the ball.

2023-24 NBA PIE Leaders Rank Player PIE 1 Nikola Jokić 21.1 2 Luka Doncic 20.0 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 19.7 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 18.7 5 LeBron James 16.9 6 Domantas Sabonis 16.9 7 Anthony Davis 16.8 8 Victor Wembanyama 16.2 9 Tyrese Haliburton 15.7 10 Jalen Brunson 15.6

The best players in the league are often the leaders in PIE, but they don't have to be. PIE mostly factors in who an offensive or defensive possession ends with, and is a percentage of the number of plays that end with that person.

PIE Formula: (PTS + FGM + FTM – FGA – FTA + DEFREB + OFFREB/2 + AST + STL + BLK/2 – PF – TO) / (Game PTS + Game FGM + Game FTM – Game FGA – Game FTA + Game DEFFREB + Game OFFREB/2 + Game AST + Game STL + Game BLK/2 – Game.PF – Game.TO)

In theory, a bad player could lead the league in PIE as long as he was ending the vast majority of his team's possessions.

RAPTOR (Robust Algorithm (using) Player Tracking (and) On/Off Ratings)

RAPTOR aims to measure how many points a player contributes on both ends per 100 possessions

RAPTOR was developed by FiveThirtyEight but was rendered defunct after the 2022-23 NBA season. Still, the metric was one of the first advanced stats to become mainstream and often led to heated discussions on NBA social media. RAPTOR's data only goes as far back as the 2013-14 NBA season, so only recent players are included in the rankings.

RAPTOR simply calculates how many points a player adds or subtracts on offense and defense per 100 possessions. Unlike PER, VORP, and PIE, it is not looking to tell a complete story, but just a simple one: do you contribute more points than you let up?

Best NBA RAPTOR Seasons (2013-23) Rank Player Season RAPTOR 1 Nikola Jokić 2021-22 14.6 2 Nikola Jokić 2022-23 13.2 3 Stephen Curry 2015-16 12.5 4 Chris Paul 2013-14 11.4 5 Stephen Curry 2014-15 11.0 6 James Harden 2018-19 10.7 7 Chris Paul 2014-15 10.7 8 James Harden 2019-20 10.5 9 James Harden 2017-18 10.1 10 Kawhi Leonard 2015-16 9.9

While fans are drawn to defensive specialists like Draymond Green or purely offensive weapons like Trae Young and Damian Lillard , RAPTOR looks to factor in both ends of the floor, so some of the best players of the generation are absent from the top ten.

RAPTOR was groundbreaking, mostly because it opened the floodgates of niche advanced stats that have fun acronyms, some of which will be explained further down this list.

TS% (True Shooting Percentage)

TS% weighs different shots based on their point value

One of the most common NBA stats is field-goal percentage, which simply calculates the rate at which players make shots. It fails to factor in free throws, however, and weight shots from inside and outside of the arc the same.

True shooting percentage (TS%) factors in the three-point line. It also rewards players who get to the free-throw line a lot and hit those shots. While threes are weighed heavily when factoring in TS%, the vast majority of players in the top ten stay close to the basket.

Best TS% (Career) Rank Player TS% 1 Rudy Gobert 67.2% 2 DeAndre Jordan 64.4% 3 Artis Gilmore 64.3% 4 Nikola Jokic 63.5% 5 Cedric Maxwell 62.9% 6 Tyson Chandler 62.6% 7 Stephen Curry 62.6% 8 John Collins 62.5% 9 Karl-Anthony Towns 62.3% 10 Clint Capela 62.0%

The fact that Stephen Curry makes the cut as a volume-shooting point guard is just a testament to how dominant of an offensive player he is.

TRB, AST, STL, BLK, TOV %

Factors in what percentage of the available stat a player records when on the floor

These stats are all fairly straightforward and can all fall into the same category. Rather than measuring rebounds per game, assists per game, etc, the percentage stats only include possessions where a player is on the floor, so bench players can, in theory, lead the league in these categories.

Rebounding percentage, total, offensive, and defensive, measure the percentage of available rebounds a player grabbed. So, if he is on the court for three minutes and (somehow) no shot gets attempted, his percentage would not be affected.

Assist percentage is the percentage of field goals taken while a player was on the floor that he assisted.

All-Time NBA Statistical Leaders (Career) Category Player Stat Rebound Percentage Andre Drummond 25.11% Assist Percentage John Stockton 50.24% Steal Percentage Alvin Robertson 4.12% Block Percentage Shawn Bradley 7.83% Turnover Percentage Tim Hardaway Jr. 7.42%

Block, turnover, and steal percentages all aim to measure the number of times (on average) the player records that stat per 100 possessions.

WS (Win Shares)

Win shares divide up team success

Credit: © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

More often than not, the total number of wins a team has is pretty close to the added-up win shares of everyone on that roster. The 73-win Golden State Warriors of 2015-16 had 67.8 win shares divided up among the 16 players who suited up that season.

Win shares (WS) is just an estimate of the amount of wins contributed by a player. This means good players on good teams often have more win shares than good players on bad teams. Win shares were created by basketball historian Bill James.

Most NBA Win Shares All-Time Rank Player WS 1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 273.41 2 LeBron James 263.67 3 Wilt Chamberlain 247.26 4 Karl Malone 234.63 5 Michael Jordan 214.02 6 Chris Paul 209.39 7 John Stockton 207.70 8 Tim Duncan 206.38 9 Dirk Nowitzki 206.34 10 Kevin Garnett 191.42

Unlike other advanced stats, win shares can be divided up into offensive, defensive, and win shares per 48 minutes.

USG% (Usage Percentage)

An estimation of how many plays are run for each player

Usage percentage (USG%), also known as usage rate, is rather straightforward compared to other stats on this list. It is simply the percentage of plays a team runs that ends in a field goal, missed shot, free throw, or turnover by a single player. High-usage players are often the offensive hub of their team, and some all-time scorers are included in the list.

Highest Single-Season NBA USG% Rank Player Season USG% 1 Russell Westbrook 2016-17 41.65% 2 James Harden 2018-19 40.47% 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2022-23 38.77% 4 Kobe Bryant 2005-06 38.74% 5 Russell Westbrook 2014-15 38.37% 6 Michael Jordan 1986-87 38.29% 7 Allen Iverson 2001-02 37.78% 8 Luka Dončić 2022-23 37.64% 9 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2019-20 37.54% 10 Luka Dončić 2021-22 37.39%

Only the best players on their team amass such high usage percentages, although it is not a measurement of success. Inefficient play is rewarded with this stat, as is a high-tempo offense. Players like Larry Bird , George Gervin, and Wilt Chamberlain are not included in this list in large part due to the slower nature of the game when they played.

LEBRON (Luck-adjusted player Estimate using a Box prior Regularized ON-off)

LEBRON is a stat meant to compete with PER and PIE

As hinted at, some of the newer advanced stats are mostly a way for numbers-loving NBA fans to create their own ways of measuring players. LEBRON is no exception to that. Created by the fine people at BBall Index, it looks to expand on Nathan Walker's Player Impact Plus/Minus (PIPM) and serves as an on-off metric to measure a player's impact per 100 possessions.

Despite being named after LeBron James, LEBRON does a better job of measuring the impact of role-players than anything else.

Offensive and Defensive Rating (OFFRTG & DEFRTG)

These ratings measure the amount of points produced or allowed by a given player or team

During the 2023-24 NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves were easily the best defensive team in the NBA, and their defensive rating of 110.9 was cited a lot, despite it not leading the league. Offensive and defensive ratings aim to measure how many points a player (or team) contributes on offense and allow on defense.

NBA All-Time Leaders in Offensive and Defensive Rating Rank OFFRTG DEFRTG 1 Rudy Gobert Gar Heard 2 Clint Capela Dave Cowens 3 Nikola Jokic Tim Duncan 4 Jimmy Butler David Robinson 5 Chris Paul Ben Wallace 6 Reggie Miller Clifford Ray 7 DeAndre Jordan Wes Unseld 8 John Collins Sam Lacey 9 Magic Johnson Jim Ard 10 Jalen Brunson George Johnson

Despite Rudy Gobert being one of the best defenders of all time, his 127.75 offensive rating is the best ever. That's largely due to his efficient scoring, which makes sense when comparing him to other names on the list.

The players with the best defensive rating of all time also mostly make sense, although who is Gar Heard? He was the defensive anchor for five different teams from 1970-1981. He was never an All-Star, never made an All-Defensive Team, and is not in the Hall of Fame, although he was one of the better defenders on some of the best defensive teams of his time.

HELLNAH

Invented for one player and one player only

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the face of the league. His jaw-dropping defensive highlight mixtape is already one of the longest in the NBA, and he led the league in total blocks, blocks per game, and block percentage as a rookie.

However, he came in second place to Gobert in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, sparking debate. It was clear to fans that Wembanyama's mere presence was deterring players from taking shots they would normally take. Until this offseason, there was no way to measure that impact, until Sportradar invented a new metric.

A HELLNAH is given to a player when he deters a would-be shooter from taking an otherwise easy shot. While this stat won't make its way into the popular NBA vernacular anytime soon, as Wembanyama continues to improve on defense, fans (especially Spurs fans) might reference the HELLNAH as the reason why he should run away with DPOTY.