The NBA is in the midst of an offensive renaissance, with many seasons of the past decade ranking at the top in average offensive rating. This can be attributed to the league’s aggressive foul calling while continuing to allow offensive freedom.

While it may be more challenging than ever for teams to stop their opponents from scoring, there is no shortage of defensive stalwarts giving their all to earn a stop in today’s league.

The 2024-25 NBA season features several seasoned veteran defenders and will introduce up-and-coming defensive stars. Many of the league’s best defensive players have already firmly enshrined themselves as perennial All-Defense candidates, but there should still be a handful of newcomers to this season’s All-Defense teams.

This will also result in some All-Defense regulars finally relinquishing their spot to a newer, more effective defender.

After the dominance of the 2024 NBA Champion Boston Celtics , a team built around elite defense at every position, playoff teams have seemingly prioritized that side of the ball more this summer. Many of the best teams from last season made notable defensive additions to bolster the offensive superstars they already possess.

This season, the best teams in the league will likely be the most balanced, as many of this year’s All-Defense nominations are projected to come from competitive franchises.

Here are our projections for the 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive teams.

1 NBA First Team All-Defense Predictions

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

After last season’s All-Defensive First Team featured four big men, it appears more challenging than ever for a guard to crack the team in today’s league.

However, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs proved he has the quickness, skills and frame to make it happen.

Jalen Suggs Defensive Statistics – 2023-24 Category Stat SPG 1.4 BPG 0.6 Defensive FG Attempted 10.2 Defensive FG% 46.4

A Second Team All-Defense player in his age-22 season, Suggs has an NBA body primed for defensive havoc, standing at 6-foot-5 and a solid 205 pounds.

A handful of guards stand over him, but few can out-muscle him, and it’s difficult to find a guard who shows more explosiveness on the defensive end.

With the ability to steal the ball away multiple times a game and act as a brick wall on the perimeter, Suggs has a shot to further impress for a defensive-minded Magic team.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Another first-time All-Defense nomination last season, Herbert Jones may have established himself as the NBA’s best wing defender.

As a prized prospect for the New Orleans Pelicans , Jones wreaked havoc all over the court, defending guards and big men alike.

Herb Jones Defensive Statistics – 2023-24 Category Stat SPG 1.4 BPG 0.8 Defensive FG Attempted 11.8 Defensive FG% 44.0

At 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, Jones is a quick and lanky forward capable of swiping the ball away from a guard or blocking a big's shot at the rim.

Jones is one of the league’s best multi-faceted defenders, and at only 25 years old, he has a chance to solidify himself as a perennial All-Defense member for the next half-decade.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Speaking of perennial All-Defense members, Bam Adebayo has shown to be one of, if not the league’s most, versatile defenders in recent seasons.

An All-Defense member in five of his seven seasons in the NBA, Adebayo finally earned his coveted first-team selection in 2023-24. Considering his recent trajectory, there’s no reason to expect a fall from grace this season.

Bam Adebayo Defensive Statistics – 2023-24 Category Stat SPG 1.1 BPG 0.9 Defensive FG Attempted 14.0 Defensive FG% 44.1

Adebayo is the motor of the Miami Heat defense, but his offensive responsibilities have grown as he’s matured as a player. With Jimmy Butler in the twilight of his career, Adebayo’s role will only increase for a Heat team that didn’t add much this offseason.

A 6-foot-9 center with the ability to guard every position, this spot is Adebayo’s to lose.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

The 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr. should have a prime opportunity to return to an All-Defense team after a weird season for the Memphis Grizzlies .

After two straight first-team seasons and the aforementioned DPOY, Jackson Jr. was forced into a more offensive-minded role for a Grizzlies team that had lost most of its offensive firepower.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Defensive Statistics – 2023-24 Category Stat SPG 1.2 BPG 1.6 Defensive FG Attempted 13.8 Defensive FG% 46.7

With a hopefully healthy Memphis roster this season, though, Jackson should return to his defensive dominance. The 6-foot-10 big man led the NBA in blocks in both 2021-22 and 2022-23, firmly establishing himself as one of the league’s fiercest rim protectors.

He should return to that role as Memphis aims for a postseason comeback.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama is already a defensive sensation with the San Antonio Spurs , and it’s pretty obvious why.

Last season’s No. 1 pick was the saving grace for one of the league’s worst defensive teams. Standing at 7-foot-4 with insane reach and the quickness of a forward, Wembanyama has already showcased himself as the ultimate defensive weapon.

Victor Wembanyama Defensive Statistics – 2023-24 Category Stat SPG 1.2 BPG 3.6 Defensive FG Attempted 16.7 Defensive FG% 46.1

Entering his second season after already leading the NBA in blocks as a rookie, Wembanyma’s reign in the league has only just begun. Teams are scared to go near the basket when he roams the court, and his 8-foot wingspan makes it obvious why.

Now on a more competitive team, Wembanyama has the chance to shine as a defensive star on a squad with playoff aspirations.

2 NBA Second Team All-Defense Predictions

Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City Thunder

The big offseason prize for the Oklahoma City Thunder , Alex Caruso , brings another elite defensive presence to a roster filled with stoppers.

After back-to-back All-Defense seasons with the Chicago Bulls , Caruso has a chance to further focus on his defensive skills with a more limited offensive role in Oklahoma City.

Alex Caruso Defensive Statistics – 2023-24 Category Stat SPG 1.7 BPG 1.0 Defensive FG Attempted 13.3 Defensive FG 45.2

Like his time with the L.A. Lakers , Caruso will likely be utilized as a Swiss army knife for the Thunder. As a 6-foot-5 combo guard with impressive quickness and instincts, Caruso can be a pest all over the court, especially on lead ball handlers.

Caruso’s abilities should still shine on a Thunder team with several solid defenders.

OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Already known as one of the NBA’s most well-rounded defenders, OG Anunoby joined a team built around defense when the New York Knicks traded for his services last season.

Injuries limited him to just 50 games in 2023-24, but Anunoby led the league in steals and was an All-Defense member the season prior. Health permitting, Anunoby should return to his 2022-23 defensive impact in New York.

OG Anunoby Defensive Statistics – 2023-24 Category Stat SPG 1.4 BPG 0.7 Defensive FG Attempted 13.0 Defensive FG% 43.7

The Knicks boast a very solid defensive core that also includes Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart , but Anunoby has the chance to shine the brightest defensively for a competitive New York squad.

With a solid 6-foot-7 frame, Anunoby has also shown himself capable of guarding all five positions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The 2019-20 DPOY, Giannis Antetokounmpo , has remained consistent as one of the league’s most dominant and versatile defenders despite missing out on All-Defense teams the past two seasons.

Still, the former MVP is a five-time All-Defense nomination and continues to produce at elite levels on both sides of the ball.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Defensive Statistics – 2023-24 Category Stat SPG 1.2 BPG 1.1 Defensive FGAttempted 12.5 Defensive FG% 46.2

Now in his second season with Damian Lillard , Antetokounmpo should have a good portion of the offensive pressure lifted from his shoulders. On the other hand, he may need to emphasize his defensive repertoire again, playing alongside an aging Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez .

As a 6-foot-11 forward capable of leading a defense, Antetokounmpo is always a viable All-Defense candidate.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

He may not have as many shot-blocking opportunities after the Thunder signed center Isaiah Hartenstein this summer , but Chet Holmgren ’s rookie numbers were something to behold. As a rookie, Holmgren held opponents to just 44.7 percent shooting — a decent mark in general, never mind a big man who sees many of his defended shots at the rim.

Chet Holmgren Defensive Statistics – 2023-24 Category Stat SPG 0.6 BPG 2.3 Defensive FG Attempted 16.2 Defensive FG% 45.5

Holmgren and Hartenstein will likely still spend time apart on the court to allow the former to act as a rim protector and utilize his above-average quickness.

After an excellent rookie season, Holmgren should only have more of an overall defensive impact this season, possibly with more of a role on the perimeter. If his numbers stay up while he becomes a more versatile defensive presence, Holmgren is primed for an All-Defense season.

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

The most decorated defender of the last decade, Rudy Gobert ’s name has become synonymous with Defensive Player of the Year, considering he’s won four of the awards since 2017-18.

This year’s reigning DPOY, Gobert’s undeterred reign as the league’s best defender may be over, but his impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves is still impossible to ignore.

Rudy Gobert Defensive Statistics – 2023-24 Category Stat SPG 0.7 BPG 2.1 Defensive FG Attempted 18.9 Defensive FG% 43.5

Manning the middle for one of the league’s best defenses, Gobert’s 7-foot-1, 260-pound frame terrorized scorers looking to attack the rim, as has been the case for years.

His impact as an elite shot-blocker and rim-protector is too vital to his team's success to disregard Gobert’s value during All-Defense voting.

Until he shows signs of clear decline, Gobert remains a strong All-Defense candidate.