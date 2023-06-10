The NBA's leading scorer of all time, LeBron James, has been linked with a move away from the L.A. Lakers in recent weeks, but such a move doesn’t make sense for James and his family, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

L.A. Lakers – LeBron James

In the summer of 2018, James announced via Klutch Sports Group that he had signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the L.A.Lakers.

Fast-forward to September 2022, and the 2020 NBA champion with the Lakers agreed to a 2-year, $97.1 million extension that sees him under contract until the 2024-25 season. This deal also made him the highest paid player in NBA history.

After exiting from the 2023 NBA playoffs after a 4-0 sweep by the Denver Nuggets, the 6’9” forward hinted at the possibility of retirement, but as per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, it may be that this was a ploy from James to force the Lakers into being aggressive in the off-season.

What did Mark Medina say on the talk of a trade to the Dallas Mavericks?

Despite Kyrie Irving actively trying to recruit the Ohio native to the Mavericks, Medina points out why it wouldn’t make sense for the James’ family.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “This [trade to the Mavericks] doesn't work for a multitude of reasons with LeBron James not only giving up two years and $97 million dollars in salary, but to uproot his family.”

“He’s been mobile throughout his career, but clearly he wants to lay roots down in L.A. for Bronny, the fact that he's going to USC; he's trying to prepare for post-retirement.”

“He knows what it means to be able to finish his career out with the Lakers, not to mention that from a basketball standpoint, he's in a much better situation with the Lakers now by going to the Western Conference Finals, than the Dallas Mavericks were, without even making the play-in tournament.”

The future – Bronny James

The 4x NBA champion has made it known that his dream is to play on an NBA court with his son Bronny, who will be starting at USC in the fall, only 1.7 miles away from where the Lakers play. This makes the 18-year-old eligible to be drafted in 2024, meaning that LeBron James would be looking at playing at least 2 more seasons for any chance of this dream being achieved.

As per ESPN, the 38-year-old averaged 27.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 regular season games, showing that he is still playing at a competitive level after 20 seasons in the league.

So whilst there are rumors of either retirement or moves away to the Dallas Mavericks to team up with former teammate Kyrie Irving, the move that many have argued to make the most sense for one of the greatest players of all time is perhaps just staying put right where he is, and staying a Los Angeles Laker.