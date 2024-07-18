Highlights Jeff Teague played in 12 NBA seasons, making a single All-Star appearance in 2015.

When it comes to the NBA , logging an All-Star appearance is one of a player’s greatest accomplishments. Even more impressive is the ability to do so in a short career, as said player can demonstrate elite skills in a short timeframe, rather than taking years to build them up.

Some of the game’s greatest stars have racked up numerous All-Star appearances, thanks to their long and illustrious careers – think LeBron James or Kevin Durant , who have graced the league for many seasons and have been perennial All-Stars since.

But throughout the history of the league, there have been a few players who displayed talent great enough to make an All-Star appearance (or a few) despite having short careers. Here are five NBA All-Stars who had the shortest careers.

5 Jeff Teague

Teague played 12 seasons in the NBA and was an All-Star in 2015

The vast majority of Jeff Teague’s playing career came in the 2010s decade, with little play coming before or after that. Teague was drafted 19th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks , and made his debut for them that season.

It would be with the Hawks that Teague would find early success, and his breakout seasons would occur from 2011 to 2014. That is when he consistently recorded career highs in points and rebounds, and in January 2015, Teague was selected to his first and only All-Star game.

Jeff Teague - Career Stats (2009-2021) G 826 PPG 12.2 RPG 2.4 APG 5.6 FG% 44.4 3PT% 36.0

Teague’s career began to decline in the late 2010s, but he still had a bit left in the tank. He bounced around teams before landing on the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, and he helped lead them to that year’s championship by serving as the backup point guard to Jrue Holiday in all six of the NBA Finals games.

After he won the championship with the Bucks in 2021, Teague hung up the towel having played 12 seasons and 826 career games in the league.

4 Danny Granger

Granger played 10 seasons in the NBA and was an All-Star in 2009

Danny Granger was a serviceable player in the NBA, averaging 16.8 points and 4.9 rebounds across his decade-long career. He did so with just three teams: the Indiana Pacers (for nine years), the Los Angeles Clippers (for half a season), and the Miami Heat (for half a season).

Granger was drafted by the Pacers 17th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft and made his debut that year. The small forward was the team’s leading scorer in 2007 and 2008, averaging nearly 20 points per game. He made 65 straight free throws from January 21 to February 22, 2008, breaking the franchise record set in 2005 by Reggie Miller.

By 2009, Granger was averaging 25.8 points per game, his career high. That resulted in him being selected to his first and only All-Star Game in 2009. By 2012, he was the Pacers’ leading scorer for five consecutive years – but his career would all go downhill from there.

Danny Granger - Career Stats (2006-2015) G 586 PPG 16.8 RPG 4.9 APG 1.9 FG% 43.4 3PT% 38.0

The 2012-13 season would see Granger play in just five games, due to tendinosis of the left knee and then eventually having surgery on it. He would then miss the first 25 games of the 2013-14 season due to straining his left calf, only appearing in 29 games that season.

Granger’s Pacers tenure came to an end when he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers , but then immediately bought out and signed with the Clippers for the rest of the season. He then signed with the Miami Heat.

However, in February 2015, he was traded around to various teams such as the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons but did not play due to knee problems. He would eventually retire in October 2015.

3 Andrew Bynum

Bynum played eight seasons in the NBA and was an All-Star in 2012

The L.A. Lakers have had a long list of legends throughout their storied history, so many in fact that the category can be broken down into long-time and short-time legends. The Lakers have a plethora of long-time legends such as Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , but a short-term legend could perhaps be Andrew Bynum.

While his career was not extremely significant on a long-term scale, he did play an instrumental role in the Lakers’ two championships in 2009 and 2010, which cannot be overlooked. Bynum was drafted by the Lakers 10th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft, becoming the youngest player to ever be drafted at that time, at just 17 years old.

Bynum was serviceable during the peak of his career, which came during the Lakers’ two championship seasons of 2009 and 2010. He averaged 14.3 and 15 points in those seasons, respectively, and that played a large role in his team winning back-to-back titles in those years.

Andrew Bynum - Career Stats (2006-2014) G 418 PPG 11.5 RPG 7.7 APG 1.2 FG% 55.6 3PT% 11.1

2012 was Bynum’s best season, as he averaged a career-high 18.7 points per game, allowing him to be selected to his first and only All-Star Game. But like Danny Granger, his career would go downhill from the peak.

In June 2012, before Bynum’s injury problems surfaced, the Lakers traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers . However, due to arthritis in his knees, which resulted in swelling and bone bruises, he missed the entire 2012-13 season and signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2013 offseason, having never played a game for the 76ers.

Bynum played the 2013-14 season with the Cavaliers, and ended his career with the Pacers in 2015, clearly no longer the player he once was. Injuries shortened his once-promising career to just eight seasons and 418 games.

2 Reggie Lewis

Lewis played six seasons in the NBA and was an All-Star in 1992

Following the Larry Bird era, the future of the Boston Celtics looked bright with the emergence of Reggie Lewis. The Celtics needed to inject some youth into the club for the aging trio of Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish, who brought three titles to Boston in the 1980s.

The Celtics had the second overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft and drafted Len Bias with that pick. Unfortunately, Bias would die from a cocaine overdose just two days after being drafted, and one year later, they would draft Reggie Lewis, a player whose career would end in an eerily similar fashion.

Lewis made his debut for the Celtics in 1987, after being drafted 22nd overall by them in that year’s NBA Draft . He saw sporadic playtime in his rookie season, but by 1988, he was averaging 18.5 points in over 30 minutes of play per game on average.

Reggie Lewis - Career Stats (1987-1993) G 450 PPG 17.6 RPG 4.3 APG 2.6 FG% 48.8 3PT% 20.0

By 1992, Lewis was averaging 20.8 points per game, leading to his first and only All-Star appearance. It appeared the future of the Celtics was set thanks to Lewis. Unfortunately, however, his career would come to a tragic end.

In Game 1 of the Celtics’ 1993 playoff series against the Charlotte Hornets , Lewis collapsed on the court and remained on the ground for several seconds before getting up. It was later determined through hospital visits that he had a rare heart condition that would cause heart failure if he continued playing.

However, Lewis insisted on not retiring and continued to practice through the 1993 offseason. That decision would prove to be fatal, however, as he suffered a heart attack during practice in the summer of 1993 and tragically passed away at the age of 27.

Dr. Gilbert Mudge, a doctor who treated Lewis, stated that 16 days before his death, Lewis admitted to using cocaine, but stopped. The claims were never verified through the autopsy, but regardless, his death left a hole in the Celtics. The team posthumously retired his number 35 on March 22, 1995.

1 Brandon Roy

Roy played six seasons in the NBA and was a three-time All-Star

In just six seasons played in the NBA, Brandon Roy was an All-Star in half of them. He was drafted sixth overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers , and had an immediate impact.

Roy averaged 16.8 points in his rookie season, leading to a unanimous Rookie of the Year Award. He would then top that season by averaging 19.1 points in his sophomore season, earning his first All-Star appearance in 2008.

That would be Roy’s first of three All-Star appearances, as he would also be named to that honor in 2009 and 2010, meaning that out of his six total seasons, he was an All-Star for three of them, and consecutive at that. At his peak, Roy averaged 22.6 points in 2009.

Brandon Roy - Career Stats (2007-2013) G 326 PPG 18.8 RPG 4.3 APG 4.7 FG% 45.9 3PT% 34.8

In 2010, at just 25 years of age, Roy put up 21.5 points per game, and his future was looking extremely bright. It would turn dark, however, as his health failed him. Specifically, he always experienced knee problems (even throughout college), but in late 2010, his knees began failing due to a lack of cartilage.

He underwent arthroscopic surgery in January 2011, and though he made a comeback, he was no longer the same player. The following season, Roy announced his retirement after just five seasons played in the NBA, as the cartilage between the bones of both knees had completely degraded.

Roy made one final attempt to play in the NBA, when he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2012-13 season after having the platelet-rich plasma procedure done to his knees (which Kobe Bryant also underwent). However, he was only able to play five games for the Timberwolves that season before he was waived on May 10, 2013, and officially retired – a promising career cut short.