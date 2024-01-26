This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard will start in the backcourt for the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokić are the frontcourt starters for the Western Conference All-Star team.

The reserves for the All-Star game will be announced later, and the game will take place in Indianapolis on Feb. 18, 2023.

The NBA has announced the starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

In the Eastern Conference, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks will man the backcourt, with Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics round out the frontcourt.

Out West, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets get the nod in the frontcourt. As for the guards, Oklahoma City Thunder floor general Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić will start as guards.

The reserves will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will occur in Indianapolis, Indiana on Feb. 18, 2023. It also marks the first time since 2017 that the game will pit the Eastern and Western conferences against each other.