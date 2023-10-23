Highlights The Brooklyn Nets, despite having a younger and unproven roster, could be one of the biggest surprises of the 2023-24 season if Ben Simmons returns to his All-Star level and Mikal Bridges meshes well with him.

The Philadelphia 76ers, with reigning MVP Joel Embiid and an improving Tyrese Maxey, have the potential to become the best team in the Atlantic Division.

The Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum leading the way, took a gamble in the offseason by retooling their roster and now have Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis on board.

The landscape of the NBA has changed once again, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics loading up on talent in their respective bids to become champions. The latter, of course, is just one of the five teams vying for that honor in the Atlantic Division.

The Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, and the Philadelphia 76ers are in the same division with Boston, and all will hope to take down the Beantown franchise in their bid to make the playoffs and potentially contend for the title as well.

Having said that, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the Atlantic Division teams based on their roster and potential heading into the 2023-24 campaign.

5 Brooklyn Nets





Just a few years ago, the Nets were on top of the Atlantic Division because of a roster stacked with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. At that time, the trio of All-Stars elevated the team to championship contention, as their presence alone was more than enough to deter opposing squads in the league.

In the upcoming season, though, Brooklyn will field a younger and unproven roster headlined by Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons. The former has shown he can work hard on offense by averaging 26.1 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from deep in the 27 games he played for the Nets after the trade deadline.

The latter, meanwhile, is under no more pressure to carry a team nor win at the highest level because Simmons is now playing with a young squad devoid of any true elite All-Star talent. While Brooklyn seems promising, they rank last on this list due to the fact that they are an unproven roster going into battle against the 76ers and Celtics in the Atlantic.

Make no mistake, though, they could be one of the biggest surprises of the 2023-24 campaign, especially if Simmons returns to his All-Star level and Bridges meshes well with him. For now, though, it’s a big if.

4 Toronto Raptors

Losing Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet in consecutive offseasons has definitely lowered the Raptors’ chances of replicating their championship run from 2019. Nevertheless, the team still has a trio of Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes to anchor the team’s effort on both ends of the court and steer the franchise back to relevance.

Of the three, Siakam has the most experience when it comes to offense, thanks to his impressive showing of 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in the 2022-23 season. Anunoby is the team’s best defender, while Barnes is their most promising young player with much to offer. Add Jakob Poeltl, Gary Trent Jr., and Dennis Schröder, and Toronto has a well-rounded lineup that can score and defend at the highest level.

The biggest knock to the Raptors, though, is that other teams in the division boast more talent, deeper rosters, and more playoff experience. In any case, Toronto, however, still has a chance to get a good seed when the postseason comes around.

Toronto Raptors record (since the 2018-19 season) Win/Loss% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .707 113.1 107.1 Won Finals 2019-20 .736 111.1 105.0 Lost Eastern Conference semifinals 2020-21 .375 112.0 112.5 N/A 2021-22 .585 112.9 110.5 Lost Eastern Conference first round 2022-23 .500 115.5 114.0 N/A All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

3 New York Knicks

A few years ago, the Knicks were among the NBA teams constantly stuck in a state of mediocrity. For quite some time, the franchise wasn’t that good to contend in the playoffs and not too bad to get draft picks to rebuild.

That all changed recently, as the Knicks have assembled a promising core led by Jalen Brunson. They also boast enough cap space to sign an elite star or two. And speaking of the former Dallas Mavericks guard, Brunson has taken a leap in his first season in New York by averaging 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

With Brunson acting as the Knicks’ primary piece on offense, New York was able to finish fifth in the Easter Conference, ahead of the Raptors, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks. By also adding Donte DiVincenzo to the roster and re-signing Josh Hart to an extension, the Knicks will enter the new season with much more promise.

The core of Brunson, Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, and Quentin Grimes is definitely a legit threat, not only in the division but in the whole conference as well. That sense of continuity will help New York push its bid to rise in the Atlantic Division and establish itself as one of the better teams in the East.

2 Philadelphia 76ers

Although the 76ers have been mired in controversy following James Harden's trade request, the team is still a contender in the Atlantic. Having reigning MVP Joel Embiid for another run at a ring, plus an ever-improving Tyrese Maxey, can be the key for the Sixers to come out on top in the coming months.

Not to mention that they have a well-rounded roster, with the likes of Tobias Harris, Patrick Beverley, Danny Green, PJ Tucker, and Kelly Oubre Jr. providing them with so much more depth and experience. There’s also new head coach Nick Nurse, who knows what it takes to win at the highest level.

Of course, the Harden issue won’t be resolved until the All-Star guard is traded. If the Sixers get it right, there’s a chance Philadelphia can become the best team in its division. But until then, the Embiid-led squad falls to second on this list.

1 Boston Celtics

Sitting on top of this list are the Celtics, one of the few teams that took a gamble in the offseason by retooling their roster. Now with Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis onboard, the team is looking forward to making a deep playoff run that could result in a championship.

Boston Celtics record (since the 2018-19 season) Win/Loss% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .598 112.2 107.8 Lost Eastern Conference semifinals 2019-20 .667 113.3 107.0 Lost Eastern Conference finals 2020-21 .500 114.0 112.5 Lost Eastern Conference first round 2021-22 .622 114.4 106.9 Lost Finals 2022-23 .695 118.0 111.5 Lost Eastern Conference finals All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

At the tip of the spear is Jayson Tatum, a four-time All-Star who took his game to another level in 2023-24 by averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. With Tatum joined by Jaylen Brown, Holiday, Porzingis, and Al Horford in the starting lineup, there’s a lot to be excited about for the Celtics as the new season inches closer to its opening.

